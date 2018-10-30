The Ordinary Just Marked Down One of Its Popular $6 Serums

Let’s get right to it: The Ordinary’s Marine Hyaluronics Serum was just marked down and it’s likely to fly off the shelves, like yesterday. Yes, these formulas are already insanely affordable to begin with, so to say you should grab one now would be an understatement. Need more convincing? The original price was a mere $6.80 and now it’s just $3.40.

In case you live under a rock, The Ordinary is frequently name-dropped by beauty lovers because it uses ingredients in their truest form that are actually clinically proven to enhance your skin.

With that being said, the Marine Hyaluronics Serum is a light-weight, vegan formula made with a combination of marine bacteria, Hawaiian red algae, proteins and amino acids all derived from marine life. In short, this formula is lighter in texture and feel compared to the more popular ingredient hyaluronic acid.

And the best part is you only need a few drops to breathe life back into your skin. This budget-friendly serum is also sourced sustainably; another reason you can remain guilt-free at purchase. If ever you needed an excuse to treat yourself, this is it.