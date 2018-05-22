The Environmental Group Just Released Its 2018 Sunscreen Guide

We’re constantly waxing poetic about the importance of sunscreen, and although the Environmental Working Group believes SPF should be your last resort for sun protection, the non-profit organization still does an incredibly thorough job of finding the healthiest options among the most popular.

Each year, the EWG rates these products (1,000 to be exact) on 1-10 scale, according to a laundry list of factors, including its ability to provide both UVA and UVB protection, as well as whether it contains dangerous ingredients such as oxybenzone. 1 is the best rating, while 10 is not-so-good. And because the majority of stateside sunscreens don’t meet the stricter standards used in other parts of the world, only a small batch of brands usually make a 1 or 2 rating.

As noted by Allure, some brands tested this year have 1s across the board, while others have products that land on various ratings.

“Neutrogena’s tested products, for example, received top, mid-range, and low scores, with its Wet Skin Sunscreen Spray SPF 85+ receiving a 10 because of its spray format, ingredients, and SPF number.”

Below is a quick rundown of the most notable category 1 products in several categories:

Best Moisturizers With SPF:

SanRe Shaded Rose Solar Healing Facial Cream, SPF 30

Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense, SPF 30

MyChelle Dermaceuticals Sun Shield Liquid, Non-Tinted, SPF 50

Best Sports Sunscreens:

Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 50

Bare Republic Mineral Sport Sunscreen Stick SPF 50

Juice Beauty SPF 30 Sport Sunscreen

Best Lip Balms With SPF:

Raw Elements USA Lip Rescue Sunscreen, SPF 30

Beyond Coastal Sunscreen Lip Balm, Mint, SPF 15

Suntegrity Skincare LIP C.P.R., Sunset Coral, SPF 30

Dig into the full guide at EWG’s website.