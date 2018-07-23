StyleCaster
The Best (and Cutest) Small-Space Makeup Storage Under $30

by
Photo: ImaxTree

One of the most anxiety-inducing experiences a beauty lover can experience is having nowhere to store dozens upon dozens of products. When you’re someone who thrives off of experimentation and getting the most use out of everything and anything, a disorganized space makes that pretty difficult to do. Eventually, you give up on trying to keep track of what has or hasn’t been opened and half of your stash expires. One word: tragic.

Makeup storage can be a saving grace, and although there are bulky, spacious options out there, we’re partial to the ones that won’t leave us scared to glance over a bank statement later. So whether you’re headed back to a dorm room or have a small space to work with, here are 15 options that don’t go above $30. Thank us later.

STYLECASTER | Small Space Makeup Storage | GRÅSIDAN Set of 5
GRÅSIDAN Set of 5

$7.99 at Ikea

Photo: Ikea
STYLECASTER | Small Space Makeup Storage | Soho Eye Pop Beauty Case in Pink
Soho Eye Pop Beauty Case in Pink

$29.99 at Bed, Bath & Beyond

Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond
STYLECASTER | Small Space Makeup Storage | Threshold Glass & Metal Vanity Organizer
Threshold Glass & Metal Vanity Organizer

$13.99 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | Small Space Makeup Storage | Sonia Kashuk Hard Top Makeup Storage Train Case
Sonia Kashuk Hard Top Makeup Storage Train Case

$29.99 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | Small Space Makeup Storage | Sonia Kashuk Cosmetic Bag Cosmetic Backpack Distress Floral with Foil
Sonia Kashuk Cosmetic Bag Cosmetic Backpack Distress Floral with Foil

$24.99 at Target

Photo: Target
STYLECASTER | Small Space Makeup Storage | InterDesign York Lyra Double Vanity Organizer Tray
InterDesign York Lyra Double Vanity Organizer Tray

$15.09 at Target

Photo: InterDesign
STYLECASTER | Small Space Makeup Storage | BaiNa Plastic Makeup Organizer with Stackable and Extra Deep Drawers
BaiNa Plastic Makeup Organizer with Stackable and Extra Deep Drawers

$21.99 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Small Space Makeup Storage | Beautify Rose Gold Hexagon Storage Pots
Beautify Rose Gold Hexagon Storage Pots

$20.92 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Small Space Makeup Storage | Xiangyi Makeup Travel Bag
Xiangyi Makeup Travel Bag

$16.99 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Small Space Makeup Storage | Joy Mangano Deluxe Beauty Case
Joy Mangano Deluxe Beauty Case

$29.99 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Small Space Makeup Storage | Clear Plastic Vanity Makeup Tray
Clear Plastic Vanity Makeup Tray

$9.97 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Small Space Makeup Storage | StickOnPods
StickOnPods

$9.99/3 pieces at The Container Store

Photo: The Container Store
STYLECASTER | Small Space Makeup Storage | Three by Three Acrylic Box with Mirror
Three by Three Acrylic Box with Mirror

$19.99 at The Container Store

Photo: The Container Store
STYLECASTER | Small Space Makeup Storage | Arupco Makeup Organizer
Arupco Makeup Organizer

$24.99 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon

