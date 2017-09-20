The 20 Most Inspiring Beauty Shelfies on Instagram

From the time I was a little tike, I had a strange knack for organization. I wasn’t always the neatest kid on the block, but I had an appreciation for making art out of the unexpected. I was constantly on my tip-toes rearranging kitchen cupboards, my dresser was like a throne to a wide array of nail polishes and lip glosses, and my closet was organized by color and type. You get the picture.

As I got older, I evolved into Morticia Addams in the sense that my color-coded closet organized itself because it faded into all-black. But then I found a new hobby: Organizing beauty shelves. And if Instagram is any indication, I’m in good company.

Ahead, see 20 of the best beauty shelfies that will make you want to drop what you’re doing and run straight to the hardware store for a drill.