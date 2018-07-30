The 10 Best-Selling Skin Care Products on Amazon From 2017

While every year has its end, Amazon’s customer reviews live on. A well- and much-reviewed product can skyrocket sales, something especially true for the site’s beauty and skin care offerings. But these first-person narratives do more than just boost brands – think of them as crowd-sourced tell-alls for what’s best and what works when the choices are endless.

So, without further ado, we bring you the 10 best-selling skincare products on Amazon from last year that you should add to your collection this year.

Ecotools Cruelty-Free and Eco-Friendly Makeup Brush Cleansing Shampoo

Save money on new brushes and save the health of your skin with this essential product. Ecotools Brush Shampoo naturally cleans and conditions your cosmetic brushes and beauty sponges, helps to maintain the life of your tools, and prevents the growth of breakout-causing bacteria.

Available at Amazon

Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch

When you have an angry, irritated pimple that just won’t quit, cover it up with these cult-favorite pimple patches. While maybe not the best look for leaving the house, these patches are ultra-effective for calming redness and absorbing fluid without causing excessive drying like other topical acne treatments.

Available at Amazon

Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel with Aloe Vera

If you’re looking for a straightforward, simple and non-drying skin toner, you can stop at Thayers Rose-Infused Witch Hazel. This classic formula clears up impurities with good old-fashioned witch hazel, while keeping your skin soft and balanced thanks to nourishing ingredients like rosewater and aloe vera.

Available at Amazon

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay

Though we may never know what the secret healing power of this mask is, we do know this is one of Amazon’s most-reviewed beauty products, with most of them clocking in at 4 or 5 stars. It’s a 100 percent bentonite clay powder formula you mix yourself with water or apple cider vinegar, and its complexion-clearing powers so effective, it really does live up to its claim as “The World’s Most Powerful Facial.”

Available at Amazon

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

It’s no wonder that this no-frills moisturizing cream has been a dermatologist-recommended product for years – it really works and doesn’t irritate even sensitive skin. Fragrance-free and deeply hydrating, it’ll protect and lock in moisture on even the driest, flakiest, most irritated skin.

Available at Amazon

BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set

This top-selling brush set is an incredible value you probably won’t find anywhere else. For just shy of $12, you can get 5 fluffy, high-quality vegan brushes for the face and 9 precision brushes for eyes and brows, which comes out to be a little less than a buck a brush.

Available at Amazon

Cosmedica Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Even if you have sensitive skin, you can improve skin texture, brightness and fight the signs of aging with this moisturizer that’s effective and gentle. Intense moisture and ph balance is delivered by the potent hyaluronic acid.

Available at Amazon

Majestic Pure Activated Charcoal Mud Mask

Daily makeup removal and face washing can still leave traces of impurities that build up over time, resulting in clogged and enlarged pores. The remedy? Try a weekly deep-clean with this activated charcoal mud mask. You’ll see a clearer, brighter difference in your skin immediately after rinsing it off.

Available on Amazon

TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum

Brighten your skin naturally with a jolt of vitamin C. TruSkin’s is a best-seller thanks to a 20% concentration combined with ultra-hydration and restorative hyaluronic acid.

Available at Amazon

Pure Biology “Total Eye” Anti Aging Eye Cream

The brand’s proprietary Fision™ Lift and Baobab Tien™ ingredients firm, tighten, and brighten the under eye area without irritation. Continued use revitalizes the delicate undereye skin through its intensive moisturizing, restorative and defensive properties.

Available at Amazon

This story was originally published on Spy.com. This is e-commerce content. If you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story we may receive a small commission of the sale.