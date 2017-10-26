StyleCaster
The 10 Best Natural Toners for Any Skin Type

The 10 Best Natural Toners for Any Skin Type

The 10 Best Natural Toners for Any Skin Type
Photo: ImaxTree

Is it just us, or is the world of facial toners a total mystery? Yes, we know they’re described as an integral step in pretty much every beauty routine ever written, but what do they do—and do we actually really need them? In short, the best natural toners replenish your skin barrier after cleansing and prep your skin for a more even makeup application. Basically they’re the unsung heroes of skin care. And, no, you shouldn’t skip them—no matter what your skin type is.

Back in the day, toners were generally geared toward oily, acne-prone skin and filled with horribly irritating ingredients—like alcohol and fragrances—but many present day natural toners are a powerful mix of antioxidants, hydrators, and natural acne-fighters that are formulated for all different skin types. All it takes is a quick swipe after your cleanse and before the rest of your skin-care routine to see some serious results.

Still, in today’s world of greenwashing and false advertising, it’s super hard to separate the best toners from the bad. Though it’s a good rule of thumb to rely on natural products with recognizable ingredients (like witch hazel), we made things even easier for you by rounding up our 10 favorite natural toners for every skin type.

Pick your favorite, add it to your regimen, then marvel at the results.

Originally published November 2016. Updated October 2017.

1 of 10
The 10 Best Natural Toners for Every Skin Type: Irritated Skin
For red and irritated skin…

Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Toner, $10.95 at Thayers

Photo: Thayers
The 10 Best Natural Toners for Every Skin Type: Hormonal, Acne-Prone Skin
For hormonal, acne-prone skin…

SheaMoisture African Black Soap Problem Skin Toner, $10.99 at Ulta

Photo: SheaMoisture
The 10 Best Natural Toners for Every Skin Type: Dull Skin
For dull, blah skin…

Valley Green Naturals Skin Brightening Facial Toner, $14.99 at Valley Green Naturals

Photo: Valley Green Naturals
The 10 Best Natural Toners for Every Skin Type: Skin Prone to Dark Spots
For skin that’s prone to dark spots and red marks…

Burt’s Bees Brightening Refining Tonic, $12 at Burt’s Bees

Photo: Burt’s Bees
The 10 Best Natural Toners for Every Skin Type: Skin That Needs a Pick-Me-Up
For skin that needs a quick pick-me-up…

Aveda Green Science Replenishing Toner, $31.20 at Aveda

Photo: Aveda
The 10 Best Natural Toners for Every Skin Type: Combo Skin
For combination skin…

Derma E Purifying Toner Mist, $15.50 at Derma E

Photo: Derma E
The 10 Best Natural Toners for Every Skin Type: Super Dry Skin
For dry, help-me-I’m-dying skin…

Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Coconut Water Hydrating Face Mist, $32 at Herbivore

Photo: Herbivore
The 10 Best Natural Toners for Every Skin Type: Oily Skin
For oily skin…

Meow Meow Tweet Geranium Palmarosa Face Toner, $24 at Meow Meow Tweet

Photo: Meow Meow Tweet
The 10 Best Natural Toners for Every Skin Type: Dry, Bumpy Skin
For skin beset with dry, bumpy patches…

Paula’s Choice RESIST Advanced Replenishing Toner, $24 at Paula’s Choice

Photo: Paula’s Choice
The 10 Best Natural Toners for Every Skin Type: Sensitive Skin
For sensitive skin that needs some TLC…

A Beautiful Life Facial Toner With Aloe and Rose Extracts, $18 at A Beautiful Life

Photo: A Beautiful Life

