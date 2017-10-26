The 10 Best Natural Toners for Any Skin Type

Is it just us, or is the world of facial toners a total mystery? Yes, we know they’re described as an integral step in pretty much every beauty routine ever written, but what do they do—and do we actually really need them? In short, the best natural toners replenish your skin barrier after cleansing and prep your skin for a more even makeup application. Basically they’re the unsung heroes of skin care. And, no, you shouldn’t skip them—no matter what your skin type is.

Back in the day, toners were generally geared toward oily, acne-prone skin and filled with horribly irritating ingredients—like alcohol and fragrances—but many present day natural toners are a powerful mix of antioxidants, hydrators, and natural acne-fighters that are formulated for all different skin types. All it takes is a quick swipe after your cleanse and before the rest of your skin-care routine to see some serious results.

Still, in today’s world of greenwashing and false advertising, it’s super hard to separate the best toners from the bad. Though it’s a good rule of thumb to rely on natural products with recognizable ingredients (like witch hazel), we made things even easier for you by rounding up our 10 favorite natural toners for every skin type.

Pick your favorite, add it to your regimen, then marvel at the results.

