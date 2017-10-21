10 Best Sephora Products for Textured Hair

Sephora can go from a beauty oasis to a beauty blackhole in seconds. There is a lot to take in when you walk through those doors and if you have no idea where to start, confusion quickly settles in. Anyone with textured hair knows this all too well simply because our needs tend to outweigh the amount of options.
At first glance, it may seem like Sephora has barely anything for our curls and coils, but it actually carries a decent amount of brands made just for us. Save yourself a little time and browse 10 of our favorite ones below.
Briogeo
Nancy Twine left a Goldman Sachs gig to start this natural beauty line, inspired by her grandmother's homemade hair products. Now, Briogeo is probably Sephora's most recognized brand for textured hair and the products more than live up to the hype. This non-lathering cleanser wipes hair clean, without stripping away natural oils.
Be Gentle, Be Kind™ Avocado + Quinoa Co–Wash, $32 at Sephora
DevaCurl
From 3A to 4C, all textures can benefit from this line of products, formulated specifically for hair that curls and coils. You can also buy DevaCurl products in any of the brand's salons, located across the country. We're particularly enamored with the styling gel, that holds hair in place without leaving flakes behind.
Ultra Defining Gel Strong Hold No-Crunch Styler, $22 at Sephora
Earth's Nectar
This all-natural brand makes products for skin and hair that feel as good as they smell. Everything in the lineup is infused with oils that can be found in nature, like the tea tree and jojoba combo in this top-selling scalp oil.
Jojoba & Tea Tree Scalp Oil, $18.50 at Sephora
Klorane
From chamomile conditioners to desert date masks, this brands infuses its products with underrated ingredients that you probably haven't used on your hair before. Also, don't overlook the small selection of soothing makeup removers.
Conditioner with Chamomile, $9 at Sephora
Living Proof
Contrary to popular belief, this brand is inclusive of all textures. Trust us: we've used this styler on our type 3 curls and actually stay in tact. The product lineup caters to both natural and heat-styled hair, which means you're bound to find at least one thing to try.
Perfect Hair Day In-Shower Styler, $24 at Sephora
Madame C.J Walker Beauty Culture
Naturalistas rejoiced when it was announced that Sephora would revive the line inspired by legendary entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker. Thankfully, the products more than live up to their name, with options for both curly and heat-styled hair. Right now, we're obsessed with this styling creme, that works best on damp hair.
Jamaican Black Castor & Murumuru Oils Defining Butter, $26 at Sephora
Moroccanoil
Oil, oil and more oil; what else could a curly girl want in her hair products? This line is infused with some of the most widely-used ones, including argan oil. It can be found in this top-selling mask for hydrating dry strands.
Intense Hydrating Mask, $35 at Sephora
Ouidad
This brand's been around for over 30 years, making products that cater to four different curl patterns, whether they're natural or manipulated into a heated style. This styling spray is enriched with lightweight polymers that hold hair in place without that crunchy feeling.
PlayCurl® Curl Amplifying Styling Spray, $20 at Sephora
Phyto
If you're all about keeping your scalp clean, we guarantee you'll fall in love with this brand. Although its products cater to all of our hair care needs, there's just something about this Cleansing Cream that makes our scalp feel like brand new; especially after enduring product buildup.
PhytoSpecific Cleansing Care Cream, $29 at Sephora
Qhemet Biologics
Made specifically for kinky, coily hair, this line of natural products is inspired by African and Mediterranean hair traditions passed down through generations. With that kind of history, how could you not try it? This mild cleanser is a great introduction, as it's formulated for all hair types.
Egyptian Wheatgrass Cleansing Tea, $16 at Sephora
