The Best Hair and Makeup of the 2017 Teen Choice Awards

by
Photo: Getty Images

Last night marked the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, which means that some of our favorite celebrities hit the red carpet in Los Angeles for a celebration of the year’s best film, television, sports, fashion, and comedy performances. Some of our biggest red-carpet beauty crushes were in attendance, and let us tell you: There was no shortage of extremely pretty, seriously inspo-worthy hair and makeup looks throughout the evening.

From Zendaya’s insanely gorgeous curls and glowing makeup (which she did herself, n.b.d.) to Millie Bobby Brown’s freaking adorable Rihanna-esque glasses, the red carpet churned out beauty looks that were anything but disappointing. We rounded up the 20 most lovely looks from the night for your viewing pleasure. Ahead, see our favorites, including Vanessa Hudgens’s super-sleek hair and Lucy Hale’s pink smokey eye.

Zendaya
Zendaya
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi
Victoria Justice
Victoria Justice
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale
Rita Ora
Rita Ora
Emeraude Toubia
Emeraude Toubia
Chandler Kinney
Chandler Kinney
Isabela Moner
Isabela Moner
Janel Parrish
Janel Parrish
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne
Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford
Katie Stevens
Katie Stevens
Maddie Ziegler
Maddie Ziegler
Madelaine Petsch
Madelaine Petsch
Melissa Benoist
Melissa Benoist
Naya Rivera
Naya Rivera
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson
Zara Larsson
Zara Larsson
