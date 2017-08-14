The Best Hair and Makeup of the 2017 Teen Choice Awards

Last night marked the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, which means that some of our favorite celebrities hit the red carpet in Los Angeles for a celebration of the year’s best film, television, sports, fashion, and comedy performances. Some of our biggest red-carpet beauty crushes were in attendance, and let us tell you: There was no shortage of extremely pretty, seriously inspo-worthy hair and makeup looks throughout the evening.

From Zendaya’s insanely gorgeous curls and glowing makeup (which she did herself, n.b.d.) to Millie Bobby Brown’s freaking adorable Rihanna-esque glasses, the red carpet churned out beauty looks that were anything but disappointing. We rounded up the 20 most lovely looks from the night for your viewing pleasure. Ahead, see our favorites, including Vanessa Hudgens’s super-sleek hair and Lucy Hale’s pink smokey eye.