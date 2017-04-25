StyleCaster
Share

How I Used Tea Tree Oil to Treat My Acne

What's hot
StyleCaster

How I Used Tea Tree Oil to Treat My Acne

by
4 Shares
How I Used Tea Tree Oil to Treat My Acne
9 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

Acne sucks. Yes, it’s a harsh reality of life when you’re in middle school, but when those zits follow you into adulthood? That’s just freaking unfair, especially when virtually everything in the skin-care aisle seems to burn the hell out of your skin without actually killing the acne, which is exactly what was happening to me. So, as a wellness-junkie who hates resorting to prescription treatments, I made it my mission to discover a natural solution that I wouldn’t hate putting on my face. And, after some deep internet searching and experimenting, I found my current go-to product for not just acne, but all skin issues: tea tree oil.

MORE: The Weird Reason Khloé Kardashian Won’t Thread Her Eyebrows

OK, yes, you’ve most definitely heard of tea tree oil before, but I’m not talking about it in a granola-eating, eco-friendly way. I’m telling you this stuff really works—it totally cleared up my worst breakouts, when no other product could—and it has the research to prove it: Studies show that tea tree oil is just as effective to treating acne as benzoyl peroxide (one of the most common acne-fighting ingredients), but with way fewer side effects, like burning, itching, peeling, and irritation. Plus, it’s all natural, squeezed right from the leaves of a tree, so you know exactly what you’re putting on your skin. “Tea tree oil may help kill some of the bacteria on the skin that cause inflammation and acne breakouts,” says dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research at the dermatology department at Mount Sinai Medical Center. “It can be used as a spot treatment or as a full face treatment to both eliminate the pimples that you have and also help prevent new ones from popping up.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean you want to douse your face in pure, 100% tea tree oil—this stuff is potent, so use the pure, concentrated stuff as a nightly spot-treatment only. And if your skin is super sensitive, or you have too many zits to spot-treat every night, try using a product with tea tree oil as its main ingredient, like a lotion or face mask. Yes, these magical products exist, and yes, I’ve rounded them up for you, below. Regardless of the product you decide on, though, be prepared to fall in love with tea tree oil. It’s pretty dreamy.

glowing skin blush How I Used Tea Tree Oil to Treat My Acne

Photo: ImaxTree

MORE: The 10 Best Mother’s Day Beauty Gifts That Don’t Suck

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9
If you want to spot-treat your zits...
If you want to spot-treat your zits...

Desert Esssence Organic Tea Tree Oil, $9.99; at Desert Essence

Photo: Dessert Essence
If you have breakouts on your face and body...
If you have breakouts on your face and body...

Desert Essence Tea Tree Oil Cleansing Pads, $7.99; at Desert Essence

Photo: Desert Essence
If you have acne-prone skin that's super dry...
If you have acne-prone skin that's super dry...

Derma E Tea Tree and Vitamin E Antiseptic Cream, $14.95; at Derma E

Photo: Derma E
If you have a sudden breakout that needs to calm down...
If you have a sudden breakout that needs to calm down...

Tony Moly I'm Real Tea Tree Mask, $3.75; at Ulta

Photo: Tony Moly
If you have acne-prone that's super oily...
If you have acne-prone that's super oily...

The Body Shop Tea Tree Night Lotion, $11.60; at The Body Shop

Photo: The Body Shop
If you have acne-prone skin that's somewhat sensitive...
If you have acne-prone skin that's somewhat sensitive...

Lush Tea Tree Water in 8.4 flo. oz, $22.95; at Lush

Photo: Lush
If you need to spot-treat your sensitive skin...
If you need to spot-treat your sensitive skin...

Burt's Bees Herbal Complexion Stick, $8; at Burt's Bees

Photo: Burt's Bees
If you have breakouts on your back or butt...
If you have breakouts on your back or butt...

Dr. Bronner's All-One Hemp Pure Castile Tea Tree Bar Soap, $4.29; at Waglreens 

Photo: Dr. Bronner's
If you have acne-prone skin that hates spot treatments...
If you have acne-prone skin that hates spot treatments...

Organic Doctor Tea Tree Face Wash, $15.99; at Organic Doctor 

Photo: Organic Doctor

Next slideshow starts in 10s

These 9 Eye Creams Actually Get Rid of Wrinkles

These 9 Eye Creams Actually Get Rid of Wrinkles
  • If you want to spot-treat your zits...
  • If you have breakouts on your face and body...
  • If you have acne-prone skin that's super dry...
  • If you have a sudden breakout that needs to calm down...
  • If you have acne-prone that's super oily...
  • If you have acne-prone skin that's somewhat sensitive...
  • If you need to spot-treat your sensitive skin...
  • If you have breakouts on your back or butt...
  • If you have acne-prone skin that hates spot treatments...
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share