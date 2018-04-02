Taylor Swift’s Beauty Evolution Since 2007 Is Seriously Mind-Blowing

Taylor Swift might be a bona fide superstar today, but a decade ago, she was a B-list country singer who was still trying to get her songs played on the radio. Like her music, which has gone from sweet country-pop hymns to dark, jaded pop songs, the singer’s hair and makeup have also had a crazy-drastic transformation.

Ahead, we’re looking back on how the “Look What You Made Me Do” artist’s beauty looks have evolved. From her frizzy country curls and bare-faced makeup to her sleek, stick-straight bobs and affinity for red lipstick, Swift’s beauty evolution is just as dramatic as her music’s. Witness the epic transformation ahead.