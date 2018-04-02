StyleCaster
Taylor Swift’s Beauty Evolution Since 2007 Is Seriously Mind-Blowing

Taylor Swift's Beauty Evolution Since 2007 Is Seriously Mind-Blowing

by
Taylor Swift
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Taylor Swift might be a bona fide superstar today, but a decade ago, she was a B-list country singer who was still trying to get her songs played on the radio. Like her music, which has gone from sweet country-pop hymns to dark, jaded pop songs, the singer’s hair and makeup have also had a crazy-drastic transformation.

Ahead, we’re looking back on how the “Look What You Made Me Do” artist’s beauty looks have evolved. From her frizzy country curls and bare-faced makeup to her sleek, stick-straight bobs and affinity for red lipstick, Swift’s beauty evolution is just as dramatic as her music’s. Witness the epic transformation ahead.

 

1 of 37
Taylor Swift
April 2006

Attending the 2006 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
May 2006

Attending the 41st annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2006

Attending the 40th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
April 2007

Attending the 2007 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
May 2007

Attending the 42nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
February 2008

Attending the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
September 2008

Arriving at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
April 2009

Attending the 44th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
April 2009

Arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of "Hannah Montana the Movie" in Hollywood.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
September 2009

Arriving at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2009

Arriving at the 43rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
January 2010

Attending the 52nd annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
June 2010

Attending the 41st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
June 2010

Attending the 2010 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2010

Attending the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
February 2011

Arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted in West Hollywood.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
August 2011

Arriving at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2011

Arriving at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
February 2015

Attending the 57th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
February 2012

Arriving at the 54th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
September 2012

Arriving at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2012

Attending the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
January 2013

Arriving at the 34th annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
April 2013

Arriving at the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
August 2013

Attending the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2013

Attending the 2013 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
January 2014

Arriving at the 56th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
May 2014

Attending the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
November 2014

Attending the 2014 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
May 2015

Arriving at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
August 2015

Attending the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
February 2016

Attending the 58th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
February 2016

Attending the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
May 2016

Attending the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
May 2016

Attending the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
September 2016

Seen on the streets of Manhattan.

Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
December 2017

Performing at 99.7 NOW! Presents POPTOPIA in San Jose, California.

Photo: Getty Images

