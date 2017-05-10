30 Tattoo Ideas That Are Simple Yet Seriously Stunning

By this point it’s safe to say that getting inked isn’t just a trend, but instead a practice that’s not going anywhere any time soon—which is why 99.9 percent of us have a Pinterest board titled “Simple Tattoo Ideas.”

Yeah, yeah, we know that tattoos are permanent, expensive, and straight-up painful—but with style-savvy celebs like Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Miley Cyrus and Kylie Jenner regularly seen showing off their cute tats, we’re still totally feigning for some fresh ink. These stars don’t have full sleeves, but instead rock smaller, simpler designs on their skin.

There are some major pros to tats on the tamer side: Small, basic tattoos are quicker (meaning less pain), less expensive, and not too drastic—so there’s less of a chance you’ll regret your decision 30 years down the road. They’re pretty much the perfect foray into the world of body art.

If you are a first-timer, sticking to something simple for your debut tattoo may be the way to go. We’ve been studying up on cool tattoo ideas that are simple—and won’t make your mom cry.

Originally published April 2016. Updated May 2017.