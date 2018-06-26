Tarte’s New Sister Brand Will Look So Cute on Your Vanity

Tarte Cosmetics just made our entire week by launching its first-ever sister brand, Awake Beauty. And if your cult-follower senses aren’t tingling yet, just wait until you see what it looks like.

The all-new skin-care range consists of vitamin-infused lip balms, a shimmer serum, and more—all wrapped up in the cutest packaging. If your color scheme includes pinks, metallics and/or glitter, you’ll be in heaven. And the best part? The products are entirely vegan and cruelty-free.

Read on for a look at each product.

Hydra Shot Antioxidant Concentrate

The Ingredients: rice germ oil, lychee extract, ascorbic acid.

The Benefits: it hydrates skin, while also creating a protective barrier against pollution.

$38 at Awake Beauty

Pore Down Tightening Concentrate

The Ingredients: hemp powder, hibiscus extract, and quince.

The Benefits: it absorbs oil, smooths skin texture, while providing hydration and minimizing the appearance of pores.

$38 at Awake Beauty

Balance Shot Antioxidant Concentrate

The Ingredients: cotton powder, flower water, and plant oils.

The Benefits: it absorbs oil, hydrates and tones to balance out oily and combination skin.

$38 at Awake Beauty

Vitamin L-I-P Balm with C+E

The Ingredients: vitamins C and E, passionfruit and lemon peel oils, and plant waxes.

The Benefits: it infuses vitamins and hydration into your lips, and provides sheer color coverage.

$16 at Awake Beauty

Gelactic Dream Hydrating Mask

The Ingredients: rice germ oil, honeysuckle extract, and sesame sprout extract.

The Benefits: it hydrates and plumps overnight to give you a brightened complexion in the morning.

$38 at Awake Beauty

Ray of Bright Radiance Moisturizer

The Ingredients: aloe leaf extract, jojoba seed oil, and licorice root extract.

The Benefits: it replaces a dull complexion with an “opalescent” glow.

$26 at Awake Beauty

Eye Opener Brightening Liner

The Ingredients: vitamin E, aloe, and antioxidants.

The Benefits: it brightens your waterline to make you look more awake. (Plus, it’s waterproof!)

$16 at Awake Beauty

Firma Shot Antioxidant Concentrate

The Ingredients: rice germ oil, argan oil, and wild sesame oil.

The Benefits: it firms, tightens and hydrates.

$38 at Awake Beauty

Dream Dewdrops Shimmer Serum

The Ingredients: hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, and goji berry extract.

The Benefits: it smooths out skin texture, while delivering a luminous highlight.

$32 at Awake Beauty

So skip the knick-knacks (A.K.A. clutter), and just spread these babies out on your vanity for a cute and functional workspace. You might wind up with the healthy complexion of your dreams, too.