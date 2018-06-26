StyleCaster
Tarte’s New Sister Brand Will Look So Cute on Your Vanity

Tarte's New Sister Brand Will Look So Cute on Your Vanity

Tarte’s New Sister Brand Will Look So Cute on Your Vanity
Photo: ImaxTree

Tarte Cosmetics just made our entire week by launching its first-ever sister brand, Awake Beauty. And if your cult-follower senses aren’t tingling yet, just wait until you see what it looks like.

The all-new skin-care range consists of vitamin-infused lip balms, a shimmer serum, and more—all wrapped up in the cutest packaging. If your color scheme includes pinks, metallics and/or glitter, you’ll be in heaven. And the best part? The products are entirely vegan and cruelty-free.

Read on for a look at each product.

screen shot 2018 06 26 at 12 59 43 pm Tartes New Sister Brand Will Look So Cute on Your Vanity

Photo: Awake Beauty

Hydra Shot Antioxidant Concentrate

The Ingredients: rice germ oil, lychee extract, ascorbic acid.

The Benefits: it hydrates skin, while also creating a protective barrier against pollution.

$38 at Awake Beauty

screen shot 2018 06 26 at 1 01 03 pm Tartes New Sister Brand Will Look So Cute on Your Vanity

Photo: Awake Beauty

Pore Down Tightening Concentrate

The Ingredients: hemp powder, hibiscus extract, and quince.

The Benefits: it absorbs oil, smooths skin texture, while providing hydration and minimizing the appearance of pores.

$38 at Awake Beauty

screen shot 2018 06 26 at 1 01 26 pm Tartes New Sister Brand Will Look So Cute on Your Vanity

Photo: Awake Beauty

Balance Shot Antioxidant Concentrate

The Ingredients: cotton powder, flower water, and plant oils.

The Benefits: it absorbs oil, hydrates and tones to balance out oily and combination skin.

$38 at Awake Beauty

screen shot 2018 06 26 at 1 01 53 pm Tartes New Sister Brand Will Look So Cute on Your Vanity

Photo: Awake Beauty

Vitamin L-I-P Balm with C+E

The Ingredients: vitamins C and E, passionfruit and lemon peel oils, and plant waxes.

The Benefits: it infuses vitamins and hydration into your lips, and provides sheer color coverage.

$16 at Awake Beauty

screen shot 2018 06 26 at 1 02 43 pm Tartes New Sister Brand Will Look So Cute on Your Vanity

Photo: Awake Beauty

Gelactic Dream Hydrating Mask

The Ingredients: rice germ oil, honeysuckle extract, and sesame sprout extract.

The Benefits: it hydrates and plumps overnight to give you a brightened complexion in the morning.

$38 at Awake Beauty

screen shot 2018 06 26 at 1 03 05 pm Tartes New Sister Brand Will Look So Cute on Your Vanity

Photo: Awake Beauty

Ray of Bright Radiance Moisturizer

The Ingredients: aloe leaf extract, jojoba seed oil, and licorice root extract.

The Benefits: it replaces a dull complexion with an “opalescent” glow.

$26 at Awake Beauty

screen shot 2018 06 26 at 1 03 29 pm Tartes New Sister Brand Will Look So Cute on Your Vanity

Photo: Awake Beauty

Eye Opener Brightening Liner

The Ingredients: vitamin E, aloe, and antioxidants.

The Benefits: it brightens your waterline to make you look more awake. (Plus, it’s waterproof!)

$16 at Awake Beauty

screen shot 2018 06 26 at 1 03 55 pm Tartes New Sister Brand Will Look So Cute on Your Vanity

Photo: Awake Beauty

Firma Shot Antioxidant Concentrate

The Ingredients: rice germ oil, argan oil, and wild sesame oil.

The Benefits: it firms, tightens and hydrates.

$38 at Awake Beauty

screen shot 2018 06 26 at 1 04 15 pm Tartes New Sister Brand Will Look So Cute on Your Vanity

Photo: Awake Beauty

Dream Dewdrops Shimmer Serum

The Ingredients: hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, and goji berry extract.

The Benefits: it smooths out skin texture, while delivering a luminous highlight.

$32 at Awake Beauty

So skip the knick-knacks (A.K.A. clutter), and just spread these babies out on your vanity for a cute and functional workspace. You might wind up with the healthy complexion of your dreams, too.

