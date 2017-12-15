StyleCaster
Shop This Massive Tarte Makeup Sale Before It Ends

Shop This Massive Tarte Makeup Sale Before It Ends

Shop This Massive Tarte Makeup Sale Before It Ends
Photo: Tarte Cosmetics

Nothing makes us happier than a sale we never saw coming. Such is the case with HauteLook’s current “event;” a sale on Tarte Cosmetics. From now until December 17, you can snag a plethora of single items and sets for up to 67 percent off.

Some of the many, many discounts include $10 lipsticks, $20 palettes and $15 color collections. If you’re still holiday shopping, there’s even limited edition items up for grabs. Hopefully you don’t need more convincing because these low prices are rare. But if you do, peruse three items on our wishlist below.

STYLECASTER | Tarte HauteLook Sale | Maneater Set

Tarte

Tarte Maneater Mischief Eye Trio

This three-piece set includes a self-sharpening eyeliner, travel-friendly liquid liner and travel size mascara. We couldn’t think of a better combo for your next night out.

$14.97 (reg. $22), at HauteLook

STYLECASTER | Tarte HauteLook Sale | Shower Happy Hour Set

Tarte

Tarte No Shower Happy Hour 5-Piece Set

This athleisure set is stocked with all the essentials you need after a sweat sesh: natural deodorant, dry shampoo, tinted moisturizer, lip paint and blush.

$19.97 (reg. $34) at HauteLook

STYLECASTER | Tarte HauteLook Sale | Mascara Set

Tarte

Tarte Best in Faux Lash 2-Piece Set

Two volumizing mascaras for the price of one? Say no more!

$9.97 (reg. $20), at HauteLook

 

