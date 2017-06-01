The Best Sweat-Proof Summer Beauty Tips to Prevent Makeup Meltdown

While there’s much to love about summer, the season is full of cosmetic nightmares—melting makeup, smudging liners, smearing mascara. Luckily, you can count on sweat-proof makeup and a few beauty tricks to come to the rescue. Heat and humidity are a challenge, but they’ve got nothing on these finds and tips.

Stay cool under pressure

If this summer is a scorcher like the previous one, there’ll be days there’s no relief in sight—even in your own home. Don’t feel weird about applying your makeup directly in front of the air conditioner or your desk fan. You’ll benefit from the natural light the window provides, and you’ll have better luck keeping that makeup on if your face isn’t flushed and sweaty as you apply it.

Carry a hydrating mist

“When the subway gets gross or you feel like the sun is baking you, pull out a hydrating mist,” says celebrity makeup artist and co-owner of Rouge New York, Rebecca Perkins. Try Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Coconut Water Hydrating Face Mist, which is infused with hydrating Bulgarian rose and soothing aloe vera.

Learn how to manage your glow

If you aren’t already using primer, start now. Lots of us switch from foundation makeup to a lighter weight tinted moisturizer or BB cream when it gets warm, which can still easily be cocktailed with primer. Also, invest in a waterproof concealer like Tarte Smooth Operator Amazonian Clay Waterproof Concealer, which will help hide dark circles and blemishes, even in extreme heat.

If you tend to lean toward shine, don’t fight it and wind up with a pasty concoction on your face by constantly adding powder. Finish your makeup with a finely milled HD setting powder like It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Anti-aging HD Micro-Finishing Powder, and then carry blotting papers such as Boscia’s Green Tea Blotting Linens, rather than choosing to add more powder throughout the day.

Prep the eye

Use an eye base like Too Faced Shadow Insurance before applying eye shadow. This will help keep eye shadow from creasing and sweating off. Dark eye shadow can be hard to fix when temperatures skyrocket. Instead, try neutrals or nudes like peach, bronze or bone. Sweep color all over the lid using an eye blender brush or an eye base brush.

Make Up For Ever Aqua Cream Waterproof Cream Color and Maybelline Eye Studio Color Tattoo metal 24-Hour Cream Gel Shadow are both lightweight, long-wearing cream eyeshadows that have the added bonus of being water-resistant. Cream shadow is your friend in the warmer months, because it won’t smudge, no matter how miserably hot and humid the weather is.

Use water-resistant mascara & eye liner

Try applying mascara to upper lashes only to help prevent streaking or running. If you prefer a sexier summer look, apply liner like Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner along your upper lash line for more intensity. For instant volume and fullness sans smudging or smearing, consider a waterproof mascara like CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara.

Consider lash extensions

“Lash extensions make such a huge difference to the overall appearance that many women find they don’t need nearly as much makeup, if any at all, year round,” says Anna Phillips, the CEO and founder of The Lash Lounge. This is especially helpful during hot months when makeup tends to smear and become cake-like from the heat.

Originally published April 2016. Updated May 2017.