Sunscreen for Hair: 10 Products That’ll Protect Against UV Rays

Photo: Alena Gamm/EyeEm/Getty Images

A day at the beach or laying poolside calls for a few essential items to throw into the beach bag: water bottles, towels, and sunscreen for our skin. But what about protection for our hair? It’s time to add another item to the list of ways to protect yourself: hair sunscreen. Most come in a spray form you can spritz in throughout the day, but there are also leave-in conditioners and other styling product options.

Not only will sunscreen for your hair protect your beautiful locks from becoming brittle and dry, but these products will also add an extra shine and moisture. Below, we’ve put together a list of 10 sunscreens for you hair to help fight against harmful UV rays — that won’t leave your hair feeling greasy.

drybar hot toddy Sunscreen for Hair: 10 Products Thatll Protect Against UV Rays

Photo: Drybar

Drybar Hot Toddy

This product is a twofer: It, yes, protects your hair from UVA/UVB exposure, and it also smells great—with notes of jasmine, sandalwood and Madagascar vanilla.

$30 at Drybar

living proof restore instant protection Sunscreen for Hair: 10 Products Thatll Protect Against UV Rays

Photo: Living Proof

Living Proof Restore Instant Protection

A weightless spray with 24-hour UV ray protection? We’ll take one, please.

$27 at Living Proof

sunscreen care oil spray spf30 c040202042 Sunscreen for Hair: 10 Products Thatll Protect Against UV Rays

Photo: Clarins

Clarins Sun Care Oil Spray

Get amazing two-in-one protection with this skin and hair sunscreen spray with this SPF 30.

$36 at Clarins

shiseido ultimate sun protection spray broad spectrum spf 50 for facebody Sunscreen for Hair: 10 Products Thatll Protect Against UV Rays

Photo: SHISEIDO

SHISEIDO Ultimate Sun Protection Spray

This water-, sweat-, and oil-resistant spray is great for use on your face, body, and hair for complete coverage.

$30 at SHISEIDO

coola organic scalp hair mist Sunscreen for Hair: 10 Products Thatll Protect Against UV Rays

Photo: COOLA

COOLA Organic Scalp & Hair Mist

This lightweight spray is not only made up of 70 percent certified organic ingredients, but it also has Monoi Oil, which nourishes your scalp and hair.

$26 at COOLA

nioxin system 4 scalp treatment Sunscreen for Hair: 10 Products Thatll Protect Against UV Rays

Photo: NIOXIN

NIOXIN System 4 Scalp Treatment

Start at the root of the issue with this scalp and hair protecting treatment infused with SPF 15.

$26 at Ulta

Wella SPF

Photo: Wella

Wella Sun Protection Spray

This amazing spray not only protects you hair from harsh sun rays, but also hydrates tresses from root to tip.

$24.91 at Amazon

Rene SPF

Photo: Rene Furterer

Rene Furterer Solaire Protective Summer Fluid

Swim and lay in the sun all day with Rene Furterer’s water-resistant and UV protectant spray. Remember to reapply every two hours for optimal protection.

$26 at Rene Furterer

Phyto SPF

Phyto Plage Protective Sun Oil

Don’t let the sun, salt, and chlorine leave your hair dry and brittle. Add hydration and UV protection with this spray from Phyto, which works to restore extra dry and damaged hair.

$30 at Phyto Plage

Aveda SPF

Photo: Aveda

Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil

Lock in protection from the sun for up to 16 hours with naturally formulated sunscreen spray for your hair.

$29 at Aveda

