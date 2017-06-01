StyleCaster
30 Summer Makeup Ideas That Won’t Melt Off Your Face Immediately

30 Summer Makeup Ideas That Won’t Melt Off Your Face Immediately

Lauren Caruso
by
summer makeup ideas
Photo: Imaxtree

We’ll wager a guess that your summer makeup look hasn’t been all that much different than your winter makeup look, save for an extra layer of sunscreen and a heavier sweep of bronzer. And while you certainly don’t have to adjust your makeup routine to match the season (hell, if Gigi doesn’t need to, either do we!) it’s hard not to feel inspired by the warm weather to come. For some, that means bolder brows and an extra few coats of mascara—but for others, that can mean a sea-foam green smokey eye, a cherry lip combined with winged liner, or even a set of falsies in a dramatic neon hue.

MORE: The 9 Best Lipsticks, According to Makeup Experts

If summer is the season that gets your creative makeup juices flowing, here’s our best advice to you: Find a primer you’re obsessed with, waterproof all your products, and start pretending all that sweat is a flattering layer of dewiness. Then, take a look at these 30 summer makeup ideas—one for every single day this month—and get to copying. Ahead, almost three-dozen looks to bookmark and then try every day in June.

MORE: 5 So-Pretty Beachy Makeup Tutorials to Try

 

1 of 30
Lined Outer Corners
Lined Outer Corners
Photo: IMaxTree
Sky-Blue Liner
Sky-Blue Liner
Photo: IMaxTree
Daytime Smokey Eye
Daytime Smokey Eye
Photo: IMaxTree
Matte Coral Lips
Matte Coral Lips
Photo: IMaxTree
Exaggerated Winged Shadow
Exaggerated Winged Shadow
Photo: IMaxTree
Metallic Gold Eyeshadow
Metallic Gold Eyeshadow
Photo: IMaxTree
Subtle Glitter
Subtle Glitter
Photo: IMaxTree
Heavily Rimmed Waterline
Heavily Rimmed Waterline
Photo: IMaxTree
Blue Smokey Eye
Blue Smokey Eye
Photo: IMaxTree
Geometric Winged Liner
Geometric Winged Liner
Photo: IMaxTree
Yellow Mascara
Yellow Mascara
Photo: IMaxTree
Light Green Shadow
Light Green Shadow
Photo: IMaxTree
Golden Smokey Eye
Golden Smokey Eye
Photo: IMaxTree
Pink Smokey Eye + Lips
Pink Smokey Eye + Lips
Photo: IMaxTree
Glossy Orange Eyeshadow
Glossy Orange Eyeshadow
Photo: IMaxTree
Gray Lips
Gray Lips
Photo: IMaxTree
Bleached Brows and Lashes
Bleached Brows and Lashes
Photo: IMaxTree
'70s-Inspired Rust Eyeshadow
'70s-Inspired Rust Eyeshadow
Photo: IMaxTree
Slate Inverted Smokey Eye
Slate Inverted Smokey Eye
Photo: IMaxTree
Mermaid Smokey Eye
Mermaid Smokey Eye
Photo: IMaxTree
Photo: IMaxTree
Matchy-Matchy Makeup
Matchy-Matchy Makeup
Photo: IMaxTree
Glossy, Glittery Lips
Glossy, Glittery Lips
Photo: IMaxTree
Orange Lipstick
Orange Lipstick
Photo: IMaxTree
Brushed-Up Brows
Brushed-Up Brows
Photo: IMaxTree
Dramatic Red Eyeshadow
Dramatic Red Eyeshadow
Photo: IMaxTree
Two-Toned Eyeshadow
Two-Toned Eyeshadow
Photo: IMaxTree
Blue Dots
Blue Dots
Photo: IMaxTree
Sparkly Smokey Eye
Sparkly Smokey Eye
Photo: IMaxTree
Geometric Winged Liner
Geometric Winged Liner
Photo: IMaxTree

