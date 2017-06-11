StyleCaster
35 Model-Approved Hairstyle Ideas to Copy This Summer

35 Model-Approved Hairstyle Ideas to Copy This Summer

35 Model-Approved Hairstyle Ideas to Copy This Summer
Photo: Getty Images

After purchasing the most efficient, top-notch sunscreens we could get our hands on and buying sweat-proof, makeup-setting sprays in bulk, we were finally, finally starting to look forward to summer. And then we remembered the frizzy, sweaty, disgusting mess that was our hair last summer, our warm-weather anxiety came back in full force. But because we can’t exactly skip summer this year, we’ve decided to look at the masters of perpetually tousled bedhead hair for a quick lesson in hair inspo: models.

MORE: 5 Products That Actually Help Prevent Stretch Marks

Sure, models are just like us, and blah, blah, blah, but for whatever reason, their hair somehow always looks awesome. So after getting loss in the Instagram abyss, we found you the prettiest cuts, colors, and styles to experiment with this summer, like loose, bouncy waves, à la Stella Maxwell, and a wet, crimped bob, like Sofia Richie’s. And the best part is that these looks are so incredibly easy to recreate, even your lazy ass will manage to do them on the most hot and humid mornings. See the pics, ahead, and good luck deciding on which looks to try first.

 

1 of 35
Mélodie Monrose's loose waves
Mélodie Monrose's loose waves
Photo: instagram / @melodiemonrose
Elsa Hosk's pigtails
Elsa Hosk's pigtails
Photo: instagram / @hoskelsa
Nina Agdal's soft bedhead
Nina Agdal's soft bedhead
Photo: instagram / @ninaagdal
Jourdan Dunn's braids
Jourdan Dunn's braids
Photo: instagram / @jourdandunn
Sofia Richie's crimped waves
Sofia Richie's crimped waves
Photo: instagram / @sofiarichie
Negin Mirsalehi's pigtail braids
Negin Mirsalehi's pigtail braids
Photo: instagram / @negin_mirsalehi
Jacey Lenae Duprie's messy bun
Jacey Lenae Duprie's messy bun
Photo: instagram / @damselindior
Aimee Song's sleek bob
Aimee Song's sleek bob
Photo: instagram / @songofstyle
Rocky Barnes's scarf-wrapped bun
Rocky Barnes's scarf-wrapped bun
Photo: instagram / @rocky_barnes
Julia Engel's high ponytail
Julia Engel's high ponytail
Photo: instagram / @juliahengel
Bella Hadid's '90s half-up ponytail
Bella Hadid's '90s half-up ponytail
Photo: instagram / @babyxbellz
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's center-parted blowout
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's center-parted blowout
Photo: instagram / @rosiehw
Julie Sariñana's messy topknot
Julie Sariñana's messy topknot
Photo: instagram / @sincerelyjules
Stella Maxwell's loose waves
Stella Maxwell's loose waves
Photo: instagram / @stellamaxwell
Grace Mahary's curly half-up ponytail
Grace Mahary's curly half-up ponytail
Photo: instagram / @gracemahary
Camila Morrone's piled and pinned updo
Camila Morrone's piled and pinned updo
Photo: instagram / @camimorrone
Lily-Rose Depp's soft waves
Lily-Rose Depp's soft waves
Photo: instagram / @lilyrose_depp
Delilah Belle's choppy bangs
Delilah Belle's choppy bangs
Photo: instagram / @delilahbelle
Emily Ratajkowski's textured waves
Emily Ratajkowski's textured waves
Photo: instagram / @emrata
Hailey Baldwin's tight, slick bun
Hailey Baldwin's tight, slick bun
Photo: instagram / @haileybaldwin
Rachel Nguyen's looped bun
Rachel Nguyen's looped bun
Photo: instagram / @thatschic
Sara Sampaio's tousled curls
Sara Sampaio's tousled curls
Photo: instagram / @sarasampaio
Kaia Gerber's center-parted waves
Kaia Gerber's center-parted waves
Photo: instagram / @kaiagerber
Courtney Trop's slept-in waves
Courtney Trop's slept-in waves
Photo: instagram / @alwaysjudging
Karlie Kloss's topknot
Karlie Kloss's topknot
Photo: instagram / @karliekloss
Islamova Ksenia's piece-y waves
Islamova Ksenia's piece-y waves
Photo: instagram / @ksyander
Mary Seng's short ponytail
Mary Seng's short ponytail
Photo: instagram / @happilygrey
Coco Baudelle's bow-tied ponytail
Coco Baudelle's bow-tied ponytail
Photo: instagram / @cocobaudelle
Nadia Araujo's natural curls
Nadia Araujo's natural curls
Photo: instagram / @nadia.araujo
Josephine Skriver's ponytail braid
Josephine Skriver's ponytail braid
Photo: instagram / @josephineskriver
Negin Mirsalehi's side braid
Negin Mirsalehi's side braid
Photo: instagram / @negin_mirsalehi
Brittany Xavier's scarf-tied ponytail
Brittany Xavier's scarf-tied ponytail
Photo: instagram / @thriftsandthreads
Scarlett Rose Leithold's fishtail braid
Scarlett Rose Leithold's fishtail braid
Photo: instagram / @scarlettleithold
Sharam Diniz's Dutch-braided ponytail
Sharam Diniz's Dutch-braided ponytail
Photo: instagram / @sharamdiniz
Amber Fillerup Clark's double buns
Amber Fillerup Clark's double buns
Photo: instagram / @amberfillerup

