10 Perfect Summer Fragrances to Try Today

If your summer has gone anything like ours, then it’s been one sweaty (see: smelly) rollercoaster of a ride. Sorry, maybe that’s TMI, but summer heat is no joke, and our clean, freshly showered scent hardly lasts through the first half of our hot-as-hell morning commute, let alone a full day in the sun. But lucky for us, and well, those around us, the summer season is always loaded with brand-spanking-new fragrances that not only mask unwanted odors, but leave your skin smelling freakishly good.
We get it: You’ve probably been using the same scent for the past decade. But after combing through the newest, prettiest perfumes on the market right now, we’ve found 10 that are so damn good you’ll be more than ready to swap it out. Including a lightweight, rose and white-flower infused oil from Kai and a clean, bergamot hair fragrance from Tocca, these new scents are about to *majorly* impact your summer. Shop all 10 of our picks, below, for a variety of floral, woody, and fruity perfumes to try right this second.
A fresh take on the brand's namesake gardenia scent, Kai Rose combines rose and white flowers for a clean, crisp oil that's anything but old fashioned.
Kai Rose Perfume Oil, $48; at Kai
Kai
Shea Moisture's refreshing, lightweight spray offers hair a quick and subtle blast of fig and honey.
Shea Moisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Hair Fragrance, $7.99; at Target
Shea Moisture
The perfect middle ground between floral and fruity (not too sweet or overwhelming), DKNY's perfume is infused with top notes of freesia and mandarin.
DKNY Nectar Love Eau de Parfum, $98; at Ulta
DKNY
Yves Saint Laurent's smoky leather is rounded out with notes of vanilla and patchouli for a warm, but sweet, fragrance.
Yves Saint Laurent Noble Leather The Oriental Collection, $250; at Yves Saint Laurent
Yves Saint Laurent
Just a few sprays of Tocca's Florence leaves hair smelling like fresh bergamot and gardenia.
Tocca Hair Fragrance Florence, $28; at Tocca
Tocca
Ylang-ylang and frangipani give Prada's La Femme Intense a feminine, floral scent that's neutral enough to carry into the fall.
Prada La Femme Intense Eau de Parfum, $95; at Nordstrom
Prada
Viktor & Rolf's concentrated oil is a 2-for-1: Layer it under Flowerbomb to enhance the brand's wildly popular perfume, or wear it on its own for a soft, jasmine scent.
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Jasmine Twist, $69; at Sephora
Viktor & Rolf
Crisp lemon takes the lead in Nest's Citrine, paired with soft and warm undertones of lotus and sandalwood.
Nest Citrine Eau de Parfum, $72; at Nest
Nest
Spicy but sweet, Valentina Blush is stacked with top notes of pink pepper and cherry, with the faintest hint of coffee.
Valentino Valentina Blush Eau de Parfum, $120; at Nordstrom
Valentino
Vera Wang's mist is loaded with notes of mango, melon, and cardamon for an airy, everyday scent.
Vera Wang Embrace Marigold and Gardenia Fine Fragrance Mist, $7.97; at Walmart
Vera Wang