15 Warm-Toned Eyeshadow Palettes to Pair With Your Summer Tan

As soon as the flowers start to bloom and the sun starts to shine, we’re immediately drawn to all things warm-toned. With that being said, we’re obviously overjoyed to see that so many of our favorite beauty brands from Marc Jacobs to Maybelline are releasing warm-toned eyeshadow palettes for us to douse ourselves in this summer.
These warm shades will pair perfectly with the tan you’ve been working on thus far and can accentuate the bronzey tones in your eyes and skin immediately after swiping them on. With these hues, you won’t feel like you have to swap it out come October as they blend perfectly into the fall season (that is until winter cool tones begin to catch our eye).
Get ready to bring on the bronze and see some of our favorite new warm-toned palettes released. Click through the slideshow to shop.
Tarte Limited Edition Love, Trust, and Fairy Dust Eye & Cheek Palette
Multitasking is no problem with this palette filled with 10 shimmering metallic and never-chalky matte eyeshadows and a highlighter to use in a multitude of places.
$39 at Tarte
Photo:
Tarte
Huda Beauty Rose Gold Palette Remastered
Reformulated to be even more amazing than the original, this 18-eyeshadow palette is warm-toned magic with its perfect mix of glitters, soft metallics, and blendable mattes.
$65 at Huda Beauty
Photo:
Huda Beauty
Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette
Take the Marc Jacobs runway looks to your bathroom thanks to this seven shadow palette that mixes velvet, satin, and silk finished in a typical high fashion manner.
$49 at Marc Jacobs Beauty
Photo:
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Viseart Tryst Eyeshadow Palette
Loved by professional makeup artists everywhere, this new Viseart palette includes nine must-have shades of soft shimmers and flawless mattes.
$49 at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
Natasha Denona Mini Sunset Palette
Your favorite highly-pigmented, almost butter-like Natasha Denona eyeshadows now come in a mini warm-toned palette that will become your ultimate summer travel companion.
$25 at Natasha Denona
Photo:
Natasha Denona
Urban Decay Backtalk Palette
Any simple gal will swoon over this multitasking palette that includes eight eyeshadows and four cheek colors that can be mixed and matches for endless combinations.
$46 at Urban Decay
Photo:
Urban Decay
Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Palette
You guessed it: Anastasia Beverly Hills has done it again. She's created another eyeshadow palette that everyone is falling in love with thanks to its ideal mix of 14 mattes, "ultra-mattes", metallics, and "multi-dimensional" shades.
$42 at Anastasia Beverly Hills
Photo:
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Smashbox Master Class Knockout Neutrals: Eye & Face Palette
The one-stop-shop of makeup palettes, you'll find everything you need in this Smashbox kit including 10 eyeshadows, six lipsticks, five blushes, four highlighters, two contour shades.
$65 at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
Morphe 15H Happy Hour Eyeshadow Palette
Morphe is known for their highly-pigmented, great-for-your-wallet eyeshadow palettes and this pick is no different. Including 15 eyeshadows in matte cream, shocking sparkle, pearlescent, and eye-catching glitter finishes, you'll reach for this daily.
$15 at Morphe
Photo:
Morphe
Juvia's Place The Warrior Eyeshadow Palette
What we'd consider the perfect everyday palette, these nine shimmering and matte shadows give off serious pigmentation and blend like a dream.
$21 at Juvia's Place
Photo:
Juvia's Place
Dior Backstage Eye Palette
Feeling bougie? Sometimes you need a little luxury in your life and these nine richly pigmented shimmers and long-wearing mattes will give you just that.
$49 at Dior
Photo:
Dior
L'Oreal Paris Paradise Enchanted Scented Eyeshadow Palette
If you love a good deal, you'll need to snag this 12 shadow palette from your local drugstore in order to create some serious warm-toned looks.
$12 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon
Models Own Blaze Eyeshadow Palette
Warm-toned palettes don't just have to be neutral, and this Models Own palette proves that with its 10 shadows that include eye-catching tones to help create any look from natural to editorial.
$15 at Ulta Beauty
Photo:
Ulta Beauty
Maybelline Lemonade Craze Eyeshadow Palette
Cleverly named, the Lemonade Craze palette hype is just getting started. Including 12 eyeshadows including the ever-so-popular yellow tones, this palette is a must-have that your wallet will appreciate.
$11 at Target
Photo:
Target
Huda Beauty Obsessions Palette Mauve
From high-shine shimmers to beautifully flat mattes, these nine Huda Beauty eyeshadows will become your favorite formula thanks to their serious blendability.
$27 at Huda Beauty
Photo:
Huda Beauty