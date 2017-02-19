The Coolest Street-Style Hair Ideas to Copy Right Now

It’s fashion month, which means the streets of Paris, Milan, Copenhagen, and New York have been inundated with insanely fashionable and slightly intimidating-looking models and influencers, all with the goal of being photographed (and, like, seeing and walking in runway shows, but besides that).

And for the beauty world, that means a whole new crop of inspo-worthy hair has come out to play, with soft waves, voluminous blowouts, and textured braids rompin’ around the streets. We’re not sure if it’s the wind-blown factor (from literal wind), or the holier-than-thou attitudes, but some of these hairstyles are so screenshot-worthy that we are actually contemplating making a hair appointment, stat.

So to get you on our level, we rounded up our favorite hairstyles from fashion month to give you all of the hair inspo you’ll need for, well, at least a few months. Click through to see the best of, and get ready to call your stylist.