The Most Standout Makeup Moments of 2018 So Far

An everyday makeup look is perfect for, well, everyday. But what happens when it’s not just any old day and you want to bring some heat with your beat? Whether it’s an actual special occassion or you’re just feeling the makeup moment, don’t shy away from going big, bold, and daring.
Take a note from celebrities who always capitalize on the chance to experiment and have fun with their makeup. We’ve rounded up the most standout makeup moments from celebrities in 2018— so far— and get ready for major inspiration (we’re talking white-out moments, electric blue eyeshadow, and bedazzled eyebrows).
Alicia Vikander
Vikander chose to leave her cat eyes open instead of filling them in for this silhouette beat from May.
Photo:
Getty Images
Amber Heard
Heard altered the classic black eyeliner and red lip look when she added small diamonds under her eyes in May.
Photo:
Getty Images
Andra Day
Who says you can't match your clothes to your makeup? Day pulls off the purple eyeshadow and red lip in January.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ashley Graham
We're all about the smokey eye taking on different colors, like Graham did with green back in March.
Photo:
Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Technically not makeup, but Erivo's bejeweled eyebrows from May couldn't be left out of the list.
Photo:
Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
In January, Ratajkowski nailed this red eyeshadow look and we love that it's mainly only one pigment.
Photo:
Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin
Baldwin stepped out in February with this powerful almost black lip.
Photo:
Getty Images
Joan Smalls
A simple face paired with the neon blue eyeliner is a major mood from Smalls' May look.
Photo:
Getty Images
Issa Rae
The pink shadow is killer on Rae's skin, but it's the inner-eye eyeliner that has cheering on this look from January.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jasmine Sanders
Sanders grey eyes were piercing in June with this electric blue surrounding them.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kristen Stewart
Stewart shows how to rock a bold lip and eyes in this green eyeshadow paired with coral lips from May.
Photo:
Getty Images
Katherine Langford
The actress show-stopped with a daring blue eyeliner in April.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Gaga let her eyes do the talking with dark colors paired with glitter in January.
Photo:
Getty Images
Leomie Anderson
In May, Anderson went blue for this dramatic cat eye.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lily Collins
Aside from the red teardrop, Collins silver-glitter makeup from May has us swooning.
Photo:
Getty Images
Madeline Brewer
A mix between pastel and neon green graced Brewer's eyelids in April.
Photo:
Getty Images
Martha Hunt
Hunt proved the saying, "Diamonds are a girl's best friend," true in June.
Photo:
Getty Images
Morena Baccarin
We're loving the bold green color against Baccarin's brown eyes from this May look.
Photo:
Getty Images
Rihanna
It's hard to go all one color, but the singer committed to the eggplant theme in this June beat.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ruth Negga
A gold eyeshadow may seem commonplace, but we can't get past how Negga only used it on the inner-half of her eye in May.
Photo:
Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
This bold eye look was made even bolder when Johansson chose purple and pink pigments in April.
Photo:
Getty Images
Tessa Thompson
In May, Thompson went all white everything with a bold under-eye white liner.
Photo:
Getty Images
Frances McDormand
In March, McDormand showed us all no makeup is just as good as any glam.
Photo:
Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan
Sometimes a bold lip can look shocking on an otherwise clean face, however, Ronan pulled it off in January.
Photo:
Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Usually people opt for thick eyeliner on top or bottom, but Ellis Ross went with both in this daring look from January.
Photo:
Getty Images
Amandla Stenberg
A quick swipe of vibrant yellow across Stenberg’s eyelid from June is enough to make us run out and get a yellow pencil.
Photo:
Getty Images
Janelle Monae
We’re all about Monae’s metallic green under-eye eyeliner with a subdued face from January.
Photo:
Getty Images