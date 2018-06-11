The Most Standout Makeup Moments of 2018 So Far

An everyday makeup look is perfect for, well, everyday. But what happens when it’s not just any old day and you want to bring some heat with your beat? Whether it’s an actual special occassion or you’re just feeling the makeup moment, don’t shy away from going big, bold, and daring.

Take a note from celebrities who always capitalize on the chance to experiment and have fun with their makeup. We’ve rounded up the most standout makeup moments from celebrities in 2018— so far— and get ready for major inspiration (we’re talking white-out moments, electric blue eyeshadow, and bedazzled eyebrows).