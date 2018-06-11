StyleCaster
The Most Standout Makeup Moments of 2018 So Far

Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

An everyday makeup look is perfect for, well, everyday. But what happens when it’s not just any old day and you want to bring some heat with your beat? Whether it’s an actual special occassion or you’re just feeling the makeup moment, don’t shy away from going big, bold, and daring.

Take a note from celebrities who always capitalize on the chance to experiment and have fun with their makeup. We’ve rounded up the most standout makeup moments from celebrities in 2018— so far— and get ready for major inspiration (we’re talking white-out moments, electric blue eyeshadow, and bedazzled eyebrows).

STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Alicia Vikander Black Silhouette Eyeliner
Alicia Vikander

Vikander chose to leave her cat eyes open instead of filling them in for this silhouette beat from May.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Amber Heard Diamonds Under Eyes
Amber Heard

Heard altered the classic black eyeliner and red lip look when she added small diamonds under her eyes in May.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Andra Day Purple Eyeshadow
Andra Day

Who says you can't match your clothes to your makeup? Day pulls off the purple eyeshadow and red lip in January.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Ashley Graham Green Smokey Eye
Ashley Graham

We're all about the smokey eye taking on different colors, like Graham did with green back in March.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Cynthia Erivo Jeweled Eyebrows
Cynthia Erivo

Technically not makeup, but Erivo's bejeweled eyebrows from May couldn't be left out of the list.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Emily Ratajkowski Red Eyeshadow
Emily Ratajkowski

In January, Ratajkowski nailed this red eyeshadow look and we love that it's mainly only one pigment.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Hailey Baldwin Black Lipstick
Hailey Baldwin

Baldwin stepped out in February with this powerful almost black lip.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Joan Smalls Turquoise Eyeliner
Joan Smalls

A simple face paired with the neon blue eyeliner is a major mood from Smalls' May look.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Issa Rae Pink Eyeshadow
Issa Rae

The pink shadow is killer on Rae's skin, but it's the inner-eye eyeliner that has cheering on this look from January.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Jasmine Sanders Blue Eyeshadow
Jasmine Sanders

Sanders grey eyes were piercing in June with this electric blue surrounding them.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Kristen Stewart Green Eyeshadow and Pink Lip
Kristen Stewart

Stewart shows how to rock a bold lip and eyes in this green eyeshadow paired with coral lips from May.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Katherine Langford Blue Eyeliner
Katherine Langford

The actress show-stopped with a daring blue eyeliner in April.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Lady Gaga Black and Glitter Smokey Eye
Lady Gaga

Gaga let her eyes do the talking with dark colors paired with glitter in January.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Leomie Anderson Overdrawn Green Cat Eye
Leomie Anderson

In May, Anderson went blue for this dramatic cat eye.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Lily Collins Tear Makeup
Lily Collins

Aside from the red teardrop, Collins silver-glitter makeup from May has us swooning.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Madeline Brewer Green Eyeliner
Madeline Brewer

A mix between pastel and neon green graced Brewer's eyelids in April.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Martha Hunt Diamonds Around Eyes
Martha Hunt

Hunt proved the saying, "Diamonds are a girl's best friend," true in June.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Morena Baccarin Green Eyeshadow
Morena Baccarin

We're loving the bold green color against Baccarin's brown eyes from this May look.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Rihanna Purple Eyeshadow and Lipstick
Rihanna

It's hard to go all one color, but the singer committed to the eggplant theme in this June beat.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Ruth Negga Gold Eyeshadow
Ruth Negga

A gold eyeshadow may seem commonplace, but we can't get past how Negga only used it on the inner-half of her eye in May.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Scarlett Johansson Purple Eyeshadow
Scarlett Johansson

This bold eye look was made even bolder when Johansson chose purple and pink pigments in April.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Tessa Thompson White Eyeliner and Eyelashes
Tessa Thompson

In May, Thompson went all white everything with a bold under-eye white liner.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Frances McDormand No Makeup
Frances McDormand

In March, McDormand showed us all no makeup is just as good as any glam.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Saoirse Ronan Bold Maroon Lipstick
Saoirse Ronan

Sometimes a bold lip can look shocking on an otherwise clean face, however, Ronan pulled it off in January.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Tracee Ellis Ross Black Eyeliner
Tracee Ellis Ross

Usually people opt for thick eyeliner on top or bottom, but Ellis Ross went with both in this daring look from January.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Amandla Stenberg Yellow Eyeliner
Amandla Stenberg

A quick swipe of vibrant yellow across Stenberg’s eyelid from June is enough to make us run out and get a yellow pencil.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Standout Makeup Moments From 2018 So Far | Janelle Monae Metallic Green Eyeliner
Janelle Monae

We’re all about Monae’s metallic green under-eye eyeliner with a subdued face from January.

Photo: Getty Images

