StyleCaster
Share

29 Pieces of New Spring Workout Clothes to Get You Moving

What's hot
StyleCaster

29 Pieces of New Spring Workout Clothes to Get You Moving

by
441 Shares
29 Pieces of New Spring Workout Clothes to Get You Moving
30 Start slideshow
Photo: Chris Tobin/Getty Images

Hallelujah, winter is over and warmer weather is on the way—which means it’s time to update our wardrobes with new workout clothes for spring, naturally.

MORE: The Very Best Affordable Gym Gear to Buy Right Now

The return of spring is bittersweet—on one hand, we can finally stop wearing 10,000 layers every time we venture outdoors. On the other hand, there’s no more hiding under said layers. However, if it’s been a long while since gym visits for you, there’s one thing that will motivate you to get moving before the season of margaritas and bathing suits seriously settles in: new activewear.

MORE: Check Out the Most Popular Workout Music Worldwide

That’s why we’ve compiled an edit of 29 next-level pieces you can add to cart now and wear to the gym later.

Originally published March 2016. Updated March 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

Outdoor Voices 7/8 Tri-Tone Warmup Leggingn $90, at Outdoor Voices

The Constant Margo T-Shirt, $48; at Aritzia

Year of Ours Open-Back Sports Bra, $74; at Year of Ours

Koral Frame Legging, $135; at Bandier

V Bra, $125; at Live the Process

Bound to You Running Short, $37.84; at Running Bare

Running Tank Top, $19.99; at H&M

Mara Hoffman Voyager Printed Stretch-Jersey Sports Bra, $65; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Aeroknit Boxy Cropped Top, $30; at Adidas

Active Woven Shorts, $15.90; at Forever 21

Adaigo Legging, $129; at Vimmia

One Night Stand Workout Tank, $46.34; at Running Bare

Adidas by Stella McCartney Floral-Print Climate Shell and Stretch-Jersey Shorts, $50; at Net-A-Porter

Ideal Core Short Tight, $65.99; at Lorna Jane

Members Only Hooded Windbreaker Jacket, $49.99; at Urban Outfitters

No Limits 7/8 Tights, $95.99; at Lorna Jane

Charlotte Olympia Activewear X-Stretch Jersey Bra, $50; at Net-A-Porter

Sports Tank Top, $7.99; at H&M

Nike Pro Classic Hypercool Limitless Stretch-Jersey Sports Bra, $28; at Net-A-Porter

Nike Muscle Tank Vest with Large Signal Logo, $42.36; at ASOS

Adidas by Stella McCartney Running Climachill Mesh-Paneled Stretch Shorts, $90; at Net-A-Porter

Herione Sport X Tank, $88; at Carbon38

X Racer Tank, $156; at Vimmia

Pixel Legging, $101; at Vimmia

Cross X Seamless Long Sleeve, $90; at HPE

Wunder Under Hi-Rise Crop, $88; at Lululemon

Washed Lounge Runner, $8; at Topshop

Medium-Impact Halter Sports Bra, at $14.90; at Forever 21

Without Walls Sia Sports Bra, $19.99; at Urban Outfitters

Without Walls Crisscross Legging, $69; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Next slideshow starts in 10s

23 All-Black Outfits That Are Anything But Boring

23 All-Black Outfits That Are Anything But Boring
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share