50 Cute and Creative Nail Art Designs for Spring

Spring officially arrives tomorrow (March 20), and it feels like we’ve been waiting an eternity for its arrival. Anyone else as excited as us about longer days and warmer weather? We can’t think of a better way to celebrate (and pamper ourselves simultaneously) than by getting a fresh manicure inspired by our favorite season.
Although we rarely live by rigid beauty rules, like the one that says you can only wear dark colors in the winter, we’re totally into that long-running tradition of rocking brighter shades in the spring. There’s a myriad of ways to brighten up your digits, from pastel florals to negative-space shapes, and Instagram is the perfect place to find inspiration.
Ahead, find 50 stunning, yet versatile nail art ideas to screenshot before your next mani sesh.
Pink Wink
instagram / @cala.vera_
3-D Flowers
instagram / @safarinailspa
All the Stars
instagram / @themaniguard
Ombre Tips
instagram / @nicoleroseartistry
Glitter Easter Eggs
instagram / @sheelarantaaho
Half-Moon Mani
instagram / @lepetitnailspa
Bejeweled Stilettos
instagram / @nailson7th
Pierced Nails
instagram / @britneytokyo
Rainbow Shapes
instagram / @chelseaqueen
Little Swoops
instagram / @aliciatnails
Purple Flowers
instagram / @fleuryrosenails
Rainbow Bright
instagram / @misspopnails
Sprinkle Doughnuts
instagram / @karengnails
Geode Nails
instagram / @stephstonenails
Rainbow Swirls
instagram / @nailsbymei
Clear Space
instagram / @nailsbymh
Chain Gang
instagram / @naominailsnyc
Red Roses
instagram / @benimelim
Sprinkled Tips
instagram / @rororo.your.boat
Stained Glass Nails
instagram / @nailsvipclub
Green Flowers
instagram / @da_ye0513
Sweet Cherries
instagram / @queenbnails_
Peachy Matte
instagram / @r_kate_nails
Blue in Bloom
instagram / @iglamnails
Star Bright
instagram / @sed_nail_art
Ombre Rainbow
instagram / @jennifersnailsx
Colorful Squiggles
instagram / @nail_mania25
White Bright Florals
instagram / @nailedrva
Tiny Dots
instagram / @nailsbyheathere
Pastel Marble
instagram / @matreshki_nailstudio
All-Over Glitter
instagram / @lacquerexpression
Easter Eggs
instagram / @bethanyruthlang
Crystal Accents
instagram / @dora.bakosne
Flower Chains
instagram / @trubnikovaos_nails
Pretty Flamingos
instagram / @topcoat_nail_bar
Pink Stripes
instagram / @dainty.bby
Magenta Lips
instagram / @rociozarate1
B-A-N-A-N-A-S
instagram / @alinakurmakaeva.nails
Ballerina Nails
instagram / @nagelfee_jenne
Spray Paint
instagram / @pinkythenailtech
Neon Yellow
instagram / @erikamarienails
Flower Power
instagram / @nailsinbloom
A Little Love
instagram / @ksenia_lyungrin
South Beach Sunset
instagram / @nails_quilla
Geometric Shapes
instagram / @fridayoutfits
L-O-V-E
instagram / @taranailart_
Polka Dots
instagram / @aniapaznokieciarka
Pastel Flowers
instagram / @feline.nail
Marble Plate
instagram / @polishandpaws
Rainbow Dots
instagram / @hybrydy_art_official