30 Gorgeous Spring Makeup Ideas to Copy All Month Long

You probably already know that with a new season should come a new skin-care routine: Those heavy moisturizers, goopy eye creams, and thick foundations aren’t going to do you any favors once the weather heats up. But it turns out, the warmer temps are a solid excuse to revamp your makeup routine, too. And even if you usually stick with the same ol’—a swipe of liquid liner here, a few dabs of a pigmented lip stain there—we’re about to change your mind. Yes, seriously.

Ahead, we found 30 inspired makeup ideas—one for every single day of April—for you to copy all month long. An awesome way to pull off a pastel cat-eye, a new eyeshadow technique that’ll totally open your eyes, and an all-over glossy look that you could *only* pull off before summer truly arrives, all below.