30 Gorgeous Spring Makeup Ideas to Copy All Month Long

You probably already know that with a new season should come a new skin-care routine: Those heavy moisturizers, goopy eye creams, and thick foundations aren’t going to do you any favors once the weather heats up. But it turns out, the warmer temps are a solid excuse to revamp your makeup routine, too. And even if you usually stick with the same ol’—a swipe of liquid liner here, a few dabs of a pigmented lip stain there—we’re about to change your mind. Yes, seriously.
Ahead, we found 30 inspired makeup ideas—one for every single day of April—for you to copy all month long. An awesome way to pull off a pastel cat-eye, a new eyeshadow technique that’ll totally open your eyes, and an all-over glossy look that you could *only* pull off before summer truly arrives, all below.
Glossy Cheeks
Pink Lids
Bold Eyes and Lips
Deep Lips
Funky Smoky Eyes
Orange Lips—And Nothing Else
Lavender Eyeliner
Metallic Lids
Negative Space Nails
Matchy-Matchy Makeup
Shiny Peach Nails
Major Blush
Glossy, All-Over Highlight
Space-Age Eyes
Half-Smoked Lids
Tight Red Eyeliner
Fire-Engine Red Lips
Natural Flush
Silver Nails
Two-Toned Lids
Glossy Pink Lids
Half-Stained Lips
Black Nails
Nighttime Smokey Eye
Hot-Pink Nails
Glossy Lids + Popsicle Lips
A Major Flush
Three-Toned Eyes
Cerulean Cat-Eye
Burnt Sienna Eyeshadow
Earthy Eyes
Brown Smokey Eye
