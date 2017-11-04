StyleCaster
10 Fast-Acting Spot Treatments for Random Breakouts

by
Photo: STYLECASTER

There’s a laundry list of things that cause random breakouts, and an even bigger list of ways to make them go away. Everything from non-invasive treatments to D-I-Y concoctions have proven to be effective, but few solutions get the job done instantaneously.

And to be quite honest, we’re not sure that’s even possible. What we do know is that a spot treatment is the closest we’ll get to results in a flash. Most are made with a super concentrated amount of blemish-fighting ingredients (like salicylic acid and tea tree oil) that will reduce the size of zits in a couple hours or overnight, so we’ve gathered the best ones for your choosing. Shop our favorites below.

STYLECASTER | Best Spot Treatments | Indie Lee Blemish Stick
Indie Lee Blemish Stick

This eco-friendly formula is infused with witch hazel and salicylic acid to shrink the size of spots.

$28, at Indie Lee

Photo: Indie Lee
STYLECASTER | Best Spot Treatments | Dermalogica Clear Start
Dermalogica Clear Start

This highly concentrated gel is made with benzoyl peroxide to kill bacteria under the skin.

$20.50, at Dermalogica

Photo: Dermalogica
STYLECASTER | Best Spot Treatments | Peter Thomas Roth Acne Dots
Peter Thomas Roth Acne Clear Invisible Dots

These adhesive patches are a customer favorite and transparent enough to wear outside the house.

$30, at Peter Thomas Roth

Photo: Peter Thomas Roth
STYLECASTER | Best Spot Treatments | Kate Somerville Eradikate
Kate Somerville EradiKate

Dab this sulfur-infused formula onto the skin with a cotton pad to fight future breakouts.

$26, at Kate Somerville

Photo: Kate Somerville
STYLECASTER | Best Spot Treatments | Eve Lom Spot Treatment
Eve Lom Dynaspot

The salicylic acid and tea tree oil in this formula diminish breakouts, while chamomile calms the skin.

$29.15, at Eve Lom

Photo: Eve Lom
STYLECASTER | Best Spot Treatments | Meow Meow Tweet Spot Serum
Meow Meow Tweet Spot Serum

A powerhouse mix of organic essential oils work together to discourage bacteria growth under the skin.

$25, at Meow Meow Tweet

Photo: Meow Meow Tweet
STYLECASTER | Best Spot Treatments | Murad Fast Fix
Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment

This salicylic acid-infused treatment diminishes the appearances of pimples in as little as 4 hours, depending on the severity of your situation.

$22, at Murad

Photo: Murad
STYLECASTER | Best Spot Treatments | Neutrogena on the Spot Acne Treatment
Neutrogena On-the-Spot® Acne Treatment

A drugstore option for those who want to zap breakouts on a budget.

$7.49, at Neutrogena

Photo: Neutrogena
STYLECASTER | Best Spot Treatments | Origins Spot Remover Gel
Origins Super Spot Remover Gel

Dab this salicylic acid and red algae-infused treatment onto the skin to shrink pimples and calm the affected area simultaneously.

$17, at Origins

Photo: Origins
STYLECASTER | Best Spot Treatments | Peace Out Acne Dots
Peace Out Acne Healing Dots

A set of four powerhouse ingredients come together on these teeny stickers to clear bacteria and shrink pimples overnight.

$19, at Sephora

Photo: Peace Out

