10 Fast-Acting Spot Treatments for Random Breakouts

There’s a laundry list of things that cause random breakouts, and an even bigger list of ways to make them go away. Everything from non-invasive treatments to D-I-Y concoctions have proven to be effective, but few solutions get the job done instantaneously.

And to be quite honest, we’re not sure that’s even possible. What we do know is that a spot treatment is the closest we’ll get to results in a flash. Most are made with a super concentrated amount of blemish-fighting ingredients (like salicylic acid and tea tree oil) that will reduce the size of zits in a couple hours or overnight, so we’ve gathered the best ones for your choosing. Shop our favorites below.