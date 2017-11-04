10 Fast-Acting Spot Treatments for Random Breakouts

There’s a laundry list of things that cause random breakouts, and an even bigger list of ways to make them go away. Everything from non-invasive treatments to D-I-Y concoctions have proven to be effective, but few solutions get the job done instantaneously.
And to be quite honest, we’re not sure that’s even possible. What we do know is that a spot treatment is the closest we’ll get to results in a flash. Most are made with a super concentrated amount of blemish-fighting ingredients (like salicylic acid and tea tree oil) that will reduce the size of zits in a couple hours or overnight, so we’ve gathered the best ones for your choosing. Shop our favorites below.
Indie Lee Blemish Stick
This eco-friendly formula is infused with witch hazel and salicylic acid to shrink the size of spots.
$28, at Indie Lee
Dermalogica Clear Start
This highly concentrated gel is made with benzoyl peroxide to kill bacteria under the skin.
$20.50, at Dermalogica
Peter Thomas Roth Acne Clear Invisible Dots
These adhesive patches are a customer favorite and transparent enough to wear outside the house.
$30, at Peter Thomas Roth
Kate Somerville EradiKate
Dab this sulfur-infused formula onto the skin with a cotton pad to fight future breakouts.
$26, at Kate Somerville
Eve Lom Dynaspot
The salicylic acid and tea tree oil in this formula diminish breakouts, while chamomile calms the skin.
$29.15, at Eve Lom
Meow Meow Tweet Spot Serum
A powerhouse mix of organic essential oils work together to discourage bacteria growth under the skin.
$25, at Meow Meow Tweet
Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment
This salicylic acid-infused treatment diminishes the appearances of pimples in as little as 4 hours, depending on the severity of your situation.
$22, at Murad
Neutrogena On-the-Spot® Acne Treatment
A drugstore option for those who want to zap breakouts on a budget.
$7.49, at Neutrogena
Origins Super Spot Remover Gel
Dab this salicylic acid and red algae-infused treatment onto the skin to shrink pimples and calm the affected area simultaneously.
$17, at Origins
Peace Out Acne Healing Dots
A set of four powerhouse ingredients come together on these teeny stickers to clear bacteria and shrink pimples overnight.
$19, at Sephora
