The Pricey Spa and Wellness Destinations Celebrities Swear By

While most of us view the spa or wellness retreat as a luxury, these add-ons are basically built into the routines of the rich and famous. Come award season … or just another day, to be honest, the upside of influence and popularity is access to some of the swankiest digs the health- and skin-care industries have to offer.

And though we’re all too familiar with a handful of A-list-approved aestheticians and dermatologists, such as Harold Lancer and Joanne Vargas, what really leaves us all starry-eyed and pining for a head-to-toe rubdown are the spas with luxurious facials and next-level skin treatments. Ahead are the most popular options.