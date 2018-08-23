StyleCaster
The Pricey Spa and Wellness Destinations Celebrities Swear By

The Pricey Spa and Wellness Destinations Celebrities Swear By

While most of us view the spa or wellness retreat as a luxury, these add-ons are basically built into the routines of the rich and famous. Come award season … or just another day, to be honest, the upside of influence and popularity is access to some of the swankiest digs the health- and skin-care industries have to offer.

And though we’re all too familiar with a handful of A-list-approved aestheticians and dermatologists, such as Harold Lancer and Joanne Vargas, what really leaves us all starry-eyed and pining for a head-to-toe rubdown are the spas with luxurious facials and next-level skin treatments. Ahead are the most popular options.

Lasky Aesthetics and Laser Center

Location: Beverly Hills, CA

In an interview with StyleCaster, former Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale revealed one of her beauty splurges includes frequent visits to this spa, where she gets treated to everything "from lasers to peels and LED light to muscle tightening" with facialist Molly Lucio.

When your Bestie comes & takes over the Spa to get GLAM for her Interview 💫

Glam Boutique Spa

Location: Woodland Hills, CA

In an interview with StyleCaster, 13 Reasons Why actress Ajiona Alexus credited Gabrielle Union for introducing her to the facials at this new West Coast beauty destination.

Higher Dose

Location: New York, NY

In an interview with StyleCaster, blogger and Summer Fridays cofounder Marianna Hewitt said, "I am a big fan of infrared saunas, especially after a red-eye flight. When I’m in New York, one of the first things I do when I land is head to Higher Dose at 11 Howard to unwind from a flight."

 

Shani Darden

Location: Los Angeles

A who's who of Hollywood, including Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley flock to this Tinseltown hideaway for custom facials.

Arcona Los Angeles

Location: Los Angeles

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Regina King and Mandy Moore are just a few celebs who treat themselves to the Red Carpet Radiance Facial just before the start of awards season.

 

Blackberry Farm

Location: Walland, TN

In an interview with W Magazine, model Lily Aldridge called this destination a must-visit because of its "beautiful spa and fabulous food."

 

Ojai Valley Inn and Spa

Location: Ojai, CA

In an interview with W Magazine, fashion designer and actress Nicole Richie said her favorite treatment at this luxury spa is the Stretch Therapy Session.

Mii Amo Spa

Location: Sedona, AZ

In an interview with W Magazine, actress-turned-wellness-guru Gwyneth Paltrow raved that this is the perfect getaway for a girls' trip.

"It’s incredible, I love it there so much. You can choose a spa menu for food, but we always end up with nachos and a giant glass of wine," she said.

Cal-a-Vie Health Spa

Location: San Diego, CA

According to Elle Decor, this luxury resort and retreat is a favorite of Natalie Portman and Julia Roberts, who typically enjoy a day of exercising, "nutrition breaks," massages and facials.

 

Tomoko Japanese Spa

Location: Beverly Hills, CA

According to InStyle, this "best-kept secret" is a favorite of Lea Michele and of Jessica Alba, who loves indulging in the Iro Iro massage.

 

Thanks @gwynethpaltrow & @goop for the love!

Vanessa Hernandez Skin Care

Location: Beverly Hills, CA

According to Well and Good, A-list clients Jenna Dewan and Amber Valletta hit up the posh spa for customized skin assessments and next-level treatments, such as microneedling and radio frequency.

Joanna Vargas

Location: New York, NY

According to NYC Go, Jessica Alba and Julianne Moore are just a few famous clients who flock to this Bryant Park locale for Vargas's signature Triple Crown Facial and LED light therapy treatments.

 

The more, the merrier, wonderful mermaids! 🧜🏼‍♀️ Lather yourself in whosits and whatsits galore with our Tracie Martyn skincare line, made of all natural products! Our gem of the day 💎 is the Tracie Martyn Absolute Purity™ Toner which helps to calm redness, brighten and purify thanks to a combination of botanical superstars in an organic soothing lavender water base 💜✨💎 You are a gem yourself ( just a reminder 😉 ) and your skin deserves to be treated as such ! Our services will make you feel like the shining diamond that you are, shimmering to the greatest distances and walking tall and confident! Link in bio to learn more about our transformative services and products or click on the photo where a lot of these life-changing elixirs are tagged #happyglow #happyshopping #beautify #cherish #nourish #shine #riseandshine #livewithpassion #naturalskincare #naturalbeauty #highperformanceskincare #highperformancenaturals #highperformancenaturalskincare #traciemartyn

Tracie Martyn

Location: New York, NY

According to Racked, stars Kate Winslet, Emma Stone and Zoe Saldana stop by the famed facialist's spa and salon for pampering before and after major events.

 

Georgia Louise Atelier

Location: New York, NY

According to Refinery29, Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock credit this East Coast destination and the British aesthetician with keeping their skin glowy, thanks to the famous "penis facial."

 

 

Ildi Pekar

Location: New York, NY

According to Allure, Pekar is one of the city's most sought-after skin-care experts. Her organic body-firming treatments are also a favorite of models Miranda Kerr and Irina Shayk.

Saturday morning with your BFFS 👯‍♂️👯‍♂️

Christine Chin Spa

Location: New York, NY

According to Allure, Drew Barrymore, Gisele Bündchen and Rachel Weisz flock to this skin guru's spa when their pores need some major extracting and cleansing.

Kate Somerville

Location: Los Angeles

According to Variety, Anna Kendrick and Sam Smith are fans of the Ultimate Kale facial at this high-end skin clinic.

