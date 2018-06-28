Sophie Turner Bids Farewell to ‘Game of Thrones’ With a New Blonde Lob

I think we can all agree that sometimes, the end of a relationship pairs best with a fresh cut or dye job, whether it’s an amicable or messy breakup. (Hiii, new beginnings!) And Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner did just that. The only difference is she wasn’t breaking up with a partner—she was breaking up with the show!

Now that GOT is over (R.I.P.), Turner is starting a new chapter and what better way to do that than by debuting a cool-blonde lob?

The 22-year-old actress has switched between platinum and amber hair for as long as we can remember. Hopefully this one sticks—no hair can take that kind of stress! Thankfully, she enlisted the help of Wella, a top-rated salon hair color brand renowned for products that are effective, but also safe. In case you didn’t know, Turner is an ambassador for the brand and if this new look is any indication, we totally understand why she vouches for their lineup.