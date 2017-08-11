Solange Just Instagrammed a Photo of Her Face Covered in Hives

Don’t get us wrong: We love a good makeup-free selfie as much as anyone (lookin’ at you, Lucy Hale). But with full glam squads at their beck and call and access to top dermatologists, when models and actresses post zit-free, bare-faced photos, it’s hard to relate. So, when celebrities ditch the perfectly lit selfies featuring dewy skin to share instead the breakouts, bumps, and redness that every human being endures, we can’t help but feel a sense of camaraderie. And today, Solange basically won the award for the most honest Instagram to date, when she posted a photo of her face covered in hives.

“My favorite (and most true to myself) selfie 🌹🌹🌹 lol,” the 31-year-old captioned the photo, which is a throwback to her wedding night. According to Refinery 29, Solange tweeted in 2014 about the breakout, writing, “Got em from turning up x100 during our second line. I was hot, wearing a cape, & happy as hell:)”

Hives are no joke—no less when they’re captured by paparazzi on your freaking wedding day. But Solange’s care-free, real attitude about the photo just makes her all the more the girl boss we love and adore. Clearly, her fans are on the same page, with comments on the post like, “I don’t feel alone any more with my hives,” and, “You are so different and I love it.”

Perhaps this will be the start of celebrities taking a more honest approach to Instagram selfies. As much as we love inspo-worthy, pretty-as-hell photos, it’s the real, relatable stuff that actually gets us going.