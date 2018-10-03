The Best K-Beauty Products of 2018, According to the Pros

There’s a short list of stamps that beauty brands aspire to have on their packaging and Soko Glam is one of them. For the past 5 years, the e-commerce site, founded by Charlotte Cho in 2012, has conducted a “Best of K-Beauty Awards.” The annual list highlights the most innovative finds for hair and skin and this year’s offerings do not disappoint.

There’s a snail mucin-infused hair mask, a tea tree cleansing water that we’re personally obsessed with and licorice toner, to name a few. And if you need further assurance that these are actually worth trying, know that inclusion requires consistently excellent reviews from Soko Glam, “best seller” status and a “must-have” stamp from SG editors. Oh, and it had to have been on the website within the last year, too.

In celebration of the latest unveiling, you can also shop anything from the winner brands on Soko Glam for 15 percent off with the code SGBOKB18 from now until October 16. We can’t think of one good reason to pass up this deal. In the meantime, ahead is a primer on each “best of.”