Sofia Richie is the New Face of Nip + Fab

Sofia Richie‘s got big news and it has nothing with boyfriend Scott Disick or her legendary father Lionel Richie. The 19-year-old just scored her first-ever beauty campaign with Nip + Fab, a British brand known for its celebrity co-signs and set of unusual ingredients, like dragon’s blood extract.

Last night, she stepped out (sans Disick) in a plunging Elizabeth + James blazer with matching pants to celebrate her new venture at London’s swanky Bvlgari Hotel. Inside, she posed with Nip + Fab founder Maria Hatzistefanis, who is also responsible for another insta-famous brand, Rodial.

As part of their partnership, Richie is helping to relaunch one of her personal favorites: the best-selling Glycolic Acid pads, which are formulated to cleanse pores and resurface sensitive skin. In case you didn’t know, glycolic acid is renowned for its ability to dissolve dead cells without stripping the skin of its sebum (natural oils).

Im the new ambassador for @nipandfab ! thanks for having me @mrsrodial #SofiaXNipAndFab #NipAndFab 🖤 A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:15am PST

Her other go-tos include the Glycolic Scrub Fix (“I love this one as it really exfoliates and leaves my skin feeling super soft”) as well as the Dragon’s Blood Fix Plumping Mask for traveling.

And since most of the Nip + Fab products are under $40, we may have to give this brand a try, too.