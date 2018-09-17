Sofia Richie Dyed Her Hair Honey Blonde & We’re Living For It

Sofia Richie doesn’t like Kourtney Kardashian anymore. After a year as a brunette (and, to some, a Kourtney Kardashian look-alike), the 20-year-old model is back to being a blonde, and we’re living for her hair color.

Richie debuted her lighter hair color on Saturday after she was seen leaving a salon in Los Angeles. Pictures of the model show her with fresh honey-blonde hair, which was styled in loose waves that fell over her shoulders. Richie showed off her hair again on Instagram with a selfie flaunting her lightened locks, which faded from a brown at her roots to a honey-like color to a lighter blonde at her ends.

Richie took her honey-blonde hair out for a third time on a movie date with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, later in the day. Pictures of the couple show them walking side-by-side a Richie wore an all-black outfit highlighting her lighter locks.

