Sofia Richie Debuts New Champagne-Blonde Hair, and We’re Obsessed

The days may be getting darker, but that doesn’t mean Sofia Richie‘s hair has to follow suit. On Tuesday, the 19-year-old model stepped out in Los Angeles sporting significantly lighter locks, and needless to say, we’re obsessed.

While on an errand run in West Hollywood, Richie was photographed flaunting a head of just-dyed champagne-blonde hair. Richie’s fresh hair color is noticeable change from her usual bronze-blonde locks. The model, who paired her new hair with shoulder-length extensions, also appears to have lightened her natural brunette roots, something that became a staple for the two-tone-esque hair color she sported before her dye job.

Though we don’t know how long Richie will keep her champagne-blonde hair (or her extensions), the two major hair changes suggest that the model is ready to shake up her look big time. Can’t wait.