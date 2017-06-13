Sofia Richie’s New Haircut Was Done with Kitchen Scissors

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Sofia Richie’s new choppy lob was achieved using kitchen scissors—and it looks amazing. [Teen Vogue]

Bella Hadid accidentally ‘liked’ her ex’s Insta photo and drama ensued. [Marie Claire]

Sorry “KUWTK” fans, but Kendall Jenner and her supposed bae, A$AP Rocky, are keeping things private and off TV. [Cosmo AU]

Julia Stiles is pregnant with her first child. [Elle]

You have to see how Amber Rose shut down Piers Morgan’s misogynistic Tweets. [HuffPo]

Womp, womp: The J. Crew saga continues with a decrease in earnings and store closures. [Fashionista]

There is a reason Target is so addictive, but it’s deeper than you’d expect. [Teen Vogue]

Millennials are unapologetic about taking care of themselves first—nor should they be, says one writer. [Bustle]