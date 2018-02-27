Sofia Richie Uses Grape Seed Oil to Keep Her Skin Hydrated on Planes

The dry cabin air on a plane is the last thing your skin needs before touching down at a new location. Since there’s a lack of humidity, skin can become flaky or your pores go into overdrive producing oil, making your face feel greasy. Either option is a major, “No, thank you!” With all the traveling celebrities do, they’ve learned a few tricks to keep skin glowing while they’re in flight, and more importantly, when they step off the plane.

Sofia Richie has done her fair share of traveling for photoshoots and dream Mexico vacations with boyfriend, Scott Disick. She recently told E! News her secret for keeping her complexion healthy and glowing, jet lag and time zone changes notwithstanding: grape seed oil.

Grape seed oil is extracted from the seeds of grapes, and is known for being packed with omega-6 fatty acids, which absorb into your skin to keep it healthy and hydrated. It’s also chock-full of vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps rid skin of free radicals (a.k.a. toxins that can age you) and nourish and regenerate skin cells. Additionally, it’s believed to help regulate your natural oil production—meaning it’s extra-helpful for those whose skin already tends to get oily.

Though Richie didn’t mention the specific brand of oil she prefers, French beauty brand Caudalie is known for making products with grape seed oil, which it calls “a priceless treasure” that can “intensely nourish dehydrated epidermis” and “offer an exceptionally soft, non-greasy and satin finish.” Sounds good to us! If you’re looking to invest in a grape seed oil product ASAP, check out this dry oil by Caudalie.

