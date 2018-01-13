Sofia Richie’s Beauty Evolution Since 2007 Is Seriously Mind-Blowing

StyleCaster
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

You might know Sofia Richie as Lionel Richie‘s daughter, or Nicole Richie‘s little sister, or Scott Disick‘s girlfriend. But the 19-year-old’s resume stands on its own, without the help of her A-list loved ones. Along with her recent gig as Nip + Fab’s newest face, Richie is a working model who has graced the covers of magazines like Dujour and Modeliste, and has walked for designers like Jeremy Scott and Chanel.

But where Richie really shines is on the red carpet, where she’s turned heads for years with her eye-catching beauty looks. Whether she’s sport ice-white braids to fashion week or slaying her contour at an industry event, Richie knows how to impress in the beauty department. To look at how she’s transformed over the years,we trekked Richie’s complete beauty evolution from 2008, when she was 10, to today. Check it out, ahead.

Sofia Richie Beauty
April 2008
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
March 2009
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
August 2009
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
April 2012
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
September 2012
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
May 2013
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
December 2013
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
March 2014
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
May 2014
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
July 2014
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
August 2014
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
September 2014
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
September 2014
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
September 2014
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
October 2014
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
November 2014
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
February 2015
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
February 2015
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
February 2015
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
February 2015
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
February 2015
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie
February 2015
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
February 2015
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
March 2015
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
March 2015
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
September 2015
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
February 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
February 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
May 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
July 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
September 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
September 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
September 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
October 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
December 2016
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
January 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
January 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
January 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
February 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
February 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
February 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
May 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
May 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
May 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
September 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
September 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
October 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
November 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
December 2017
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie Beauty
December 2017
Photo: Getty Images

