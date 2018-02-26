The Offbeat Way Sofia Richie Uses Aquaphor in Her Skin Care Routine

Wrinkles and fine lines are a natural part of life, no matter how hard we try to prolong their arrival. Of course, we’re learning to embrace the moment gravity turns its back on our skin, but we’d be lying if we said we weren’t still interested in the products that make the transition less scary. Sofia Richie is the last person we’d expect to get useful advice from, yet here we are.

The 19-year-old’s relationship with Scott Disick is the subject of tabloid fodder, but dig beneath the paparazzi shots and you’ll discover that she actually knows a thing or two about beauty. In a recent interview with E! Online at the launch party for new Issey Miyake fragrances, she revealed her current faves–like Fenty Beauty highlighter and Anastasia Beverly Hills lipstick– as well as the offbeat way she uses Aquaphor.

Unless you’ve never been inside a CVS or Walgreens, it’s the tube of clear, gooey stuff that’ll moisturize pretty much any part of your body; from ashy elbows to dry lips. We know plenty of celebrities, like Madelaine Petsch, typically use it as a lip balm, but Richie actually prefers it as an under-eye treatment.

“I sleep with it under my eyes because I heard it prevents bags. I’m just a freak about bags and wrinkles,” she said. We’re cautious when placing pretty much anything near our eyes, but Richie may be onto something here. One of Aquaphor’s main ingredients is glycerin, which is considered a humectant that draws moisture into the skin and promotes faster cell regeneration. And when skin is adequately moisturized–especially the thinner under-eye area–it’s less likely to bear irritation, which can ultimately lead to puffiness.

Now, bear in mind that she said she “heard” it prevents bags, which means that what works for her may not do the same for you. Also, glycerin and other ingredients found in Aquaphor can cause acne or allergies for some. Everyone’s skin is different. But this soundbite definitely peaked our interest. If you plan on trying this hack, proceed with caution.