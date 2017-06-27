7 Simple (and So-Pretty) Braid Tutorials for Beginners

OK, OK—we know; the majority of “easy” braid tutorials are kind of bullshit, requiring at least a decade’s worth of braiding experience and a few extra hands. Sure, those intricate braids do look super pretty, but they’re totally unattainable for the majority of human beings, and what’s the point of that?

So we’re here to present you with braid tutorials that are so basic, so by-the-book easy, that even total hair beginners can maneuver their way through the videos. Yes, it might take you a few tries to perfect your skills, but we promise you these how-tos make the task fully doable. So scroll down to see your new hairstyle lineup, below, and break out your bobby-pins and elastics.

The Classic French Braid

Double French Braids

Curly Fishtail Braid

Double Dutch Braids

Half-Up Braided Crown

Boho Braided Ponytail

Lace Braided Bun