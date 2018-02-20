StyleCaster
Share

10 Simple Beauty Hacks That Will Change Your Daily Routine

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Simple Beauty Hacks That Will Change Your Daily Routine

Rachel Krause
by
686 Shares
10 Simple Beauty Hacks That Will Change Your Daily Routine
Photo: Getty Images

Even those of us whose beauty bag overflow with products want to take a shortcut from time to time. What if you could make your beauty routine not just better overall—faster, smarter, more resourceful—but less costly, too? These beauty hacks will take your innovation game from zero to ten in minutes … and in some cases, mere seconds. Now that’s what we’re call “more bang for your buck.”

perfume beauty hack

Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard; Graphic Design by Rolando Robinson

1. Saturate cotton swabs or balls in your favorite perfume and place them in a sealed Ziploc bag for fragrance on the go.

bobby pins beauty hack

Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard; Graphic Design by Rolando Robinson

2. Spray bobby pins with strong-hold hairspray before using for better grip to keep your updo in place.

More: 22 Bold and Beautiful Celebrity Afros That Helped Define Black History

nail polish beauty hack

Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard; Graphic Design by Rolando Robinson

3. Crush up a sparkly eyeshadow you never use and mix it with clear nail polish for your own custom shade.

thicker eyelashes beauty hack

Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard; Graphic Design by Rolando Robinson

4. Apply baby powder before mascara for thicker-looking lashes.

DIY dry shampoo beauty hack

Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard; Graphic Design by Rolando Robinson

5. Blend corn starch, water, and a tiny bit of rubbing alcohol in a spray bottle to make a DIY dry shampoo.

More: 13 Silk and Satin Products That Help Protect Hair from Damage

lip plumper beauty hack

Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard; Graphic Design by Rolando Robinson

6. Add peppermint oil or cinnamon to your favorite lip product for a DIY lip plumper.

eyelash curler beauty hack

Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard; Graphic Design by Rolando Robinson

7. Use a lighter to heat up your eyelash curler before using for a more intense curl.

broken blush beauty hack

Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard; Graphic Design by Rolando Robinson

8. Smashed your favorite powder shadow or foundation? Add a couple tablespoons of rubbing alcohol and stir. Let the alcohol dry out overnight and you’ll wake up to a fixed compact in the morning.

mascara beauty hack

Photo:  Tiffany Hagler-Geard; Graphic Design by Rolando Robinson

9. If you find your mascara beginning to get clumpy, place the tube in hot water for five minutes to make the formula like new again.

More: 17 Under-Eyes Masks That Hydrate and Brighten Tired Eyes

toothbrush beauty hack

Photo: Tiffany Hagler-Geard; Graphic Design by Rolando Robinson

10. Spritz hairspray on a toothbrush and use the bristles to smooth and tame flyaways without disturbing the rest of your hair.

A version of this article was originally published in November 2014. 

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share