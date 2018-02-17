13 Silk and Satin Products That Help Protect Hair from Damage

It doesn’t matter how long or how short your hair is; if you want it to thrive, a certain level of investment is required. From the products you use to the techniques you practice day-to-day, hair care can admittedly feel like a full-time job. However, before you try replicating the 20-step routines touted by vloggers who may not even share your curl pattern, identify the smaller habits you can begin at a moment’s notice.
One of them is adding silk or satin to your bed or hair accessories. By now, you’ve probably been told that both fabrics are a godsend for your mane, but do you know exactly why? Well, unlike cotton, which can absorb moisture, silk and satin do the exact opposite. The smooth fabrics actually retain your hair’s natural oils and allow the strands to lay on top of it without causing friction and ultimately, a tangled mess.
And there you have it; a small change that reaps big benefits, like more hydrated, healthy and easy-to-style hair. Before you pick up a frumpy bonnet from the beauty supply, check out 11 satin or silk-lined products that are easier on the eyes (but still get the job done).
Silke 'The Dita' Turban
We're in love with the color combinations of each 100 percent silk turban in this collection.
$62.48, at Silke London
Caheez Sand Stitch Bun Hat
If you're stepping into the cold, but don't want to mess up your bun or ponytail, this satin-lined knit will keep you warm frizz-free.
$45, at Caheez
Silke Hair Ties
These pure silk headbands won't leave indents once you've taken out your ponytail or bun.
$27, at Anthropologie
Drybar Slumber Party Silk Pillowcase
Extend your blow-out or freshly-washed curls by resting your head on this 100 percent natural silk fiber pillowcase.
$45, at Sephora
L. Erickson Silk Scarf Headband
Complete your look with a pop of silk charmeuse that'll feel as good as it looks on your styled strands.
$38, at Nordstrom
Grace Eleyae Satin-Lined Cap
We never leave our house without this brand's satin-lined beanie; especially if our hair is wet!
$29.95, at Grace Eleyae
Grace Eleyae Baseball Cap
Fun fact: the brand also makes a line of stylish turbans, scrunchies and our personal favorite: a good old fashioned baseball cap!
$31.95, at Grace Eleyae
Illuminage Skin Rejuvenating Pillowcase Set
Yes, it's marketed for "skin," but hear us out. The magic ingredient in these pillowcases is copper, a mineral long regarded for its properties, which aid in blood circulation throughout the skin. And in case you forgot, underneath those hair strands is a scalp, which means that part of the body also benefits.
$63, at Sephora
Layd Life Beret
Soft wool on the outside and satin on the inside. Keep it cute and protect your strands simultaneously. We can't think of a better invention.
$64, at Layd.Life
Ruby Sampson Faux Suede Satin-Lined Headwrap
This epic, suede and satin fabric reminds us of the iconic Erykah Badu during her "Baduizm" era. We need this in our closet, ASAP.
$38, at Ruby Sampson
Slip Silk Pillowcase
100 percent mulberry silk is used to make this luxe-looking pillowcase, offered in an array of colors.
$79, at Sephora
Violet & Wren Pleated Floral-Print Silk Turban
This 100 percent silk turban comes equipped with an elastic panel, so you don't have to worry about it slipping off.
$85, at Moda Operandi
Donna Pillow Satin Rollers
Okay, so these are the cutest, but when you want heat-free curls, these satin-lined rollers won't tug at your strands like the styrofoam ones.
$4.99, at Target