13 Silk and Satin Products That Help Protect Hair from Damage

It doesn’t matter how long or how short your hair is; if you want it to thrive, a certain level of investment is required. From the products you use to the techniques you practice day-to-day, hair care can admittedly feel like a full-time job. However, before you try replicating the 20-step routines touted by vloggers who may not even share your curl pattern, identify the smaller habits you can begin at a moment’s notice.

One of them is adding silk or satin to your bed or hair accessories. By now, you’ve probably been told that both fabrics are a godsend for your mane, but do you know exactly why? Well, unlike cotton, which can absorb moisture, silk and satin do the exact opposite. The smooth fabrics actually retain your hair’s natural oils and allow the strands to lay on top of it without causing friction and ultimately, a tangled mess.

And there you have it; a small change that reaps big benefits, like more hydrated, healthy and easy-to-style hair. Before you pick up a frumpy bonnet from the beauty supply, check out 11 satin or silk-lined products that are easier on the eyes (but still get the job done).