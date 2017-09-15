Shop the Shu Uemura x Super Mario Brothers Holiday Collection Presale Today

Oh hey, happy Friday—did we mention that a Shu Uemura x Super Mario Brothers Holiday Collection exists, and there’s a one day presale today? The Japanese beauty company famous for its hair care products and eyelash curler (sup, Gisele Bundchen in “Devil Wears Prada”) have teamed up with beloved video game Super Mario Brothers to give beauty lovers and video game enthusiasts a blast-from-the-past collection. And you literally have 13 hours to shop the super-cute collection (which we’re guessing is already going fast).

Jump ahead to see some of our favorites that you can snag today—and heads up, they’re adding more and more exclusives as the day goes on—or mark down the ones that Uemura has kept us waiting for (rouge unlimited supreme matte, skin perfector- sakura makeup refresher mist, and skin perfector- yuzu makeup refresher mist) so you can be sure to get them on the official drop October 1.