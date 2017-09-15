StyleCaster
Shop the Shu Uemura x Super Mario Brothers Holiday Collection Presale Today

Oh hey, happy Friday—did we mention that a Shu Uemura x Super Mario Brothers Holiday Collection exists, and there’s a one day presale today? The Japanese beauty company famous for its hair care products and eyelash curler (sup, Gisele Bundchen in “Devil Wears Prada”) have teamed up with beloved video game Super Mario Brothers to give beauty lovers and video game enthusiasts a blast-from-the-past collection. And you literally have 13 hours to shop the super-cute collection (which we’re guessing is already going fast).

MORE: Tom Ford Just Dropped 100 New Lipsticks For “Boys and Girls” Collection

Jump ahead to see some of our favorites that you can snag today—and heads up, they’re adding more and more exclusives as the day goes on—or mark down the ones that Uemura has kept us waiting for (rouge unlimited supreme matte, skin perfector- sakura makeup refresher mist, and skin perfector- yuzu makeup refresher mist) so you can be sure to get them on the official drop October 1.

1 of 7
Shu Uemura Super Mario Bros Blush
Fresh Cushion Blush

Fresh cushion blush, $45; at Shu Uemura

Photo: Shu Uemura X Super Mario Bros
Shu Uemura super mario bros case
Adventure Makeup Box

Adventure Makeup Box, $525; at Shu Uemura

Photo: Shu Uemura X Super Mario Bros
Shu Uemura super mario bros cleanser
Ultime8 Sublime beauty Cleansing Oil

Ultime8 Sublime beauty Cleansing Oil, $99; at Shu Uemura

Photo: Shu Uemura X Super Mario Bros
Shu Uemura super mario bros curler
Invincible Superstar Premium Gold Curler

Invincible Superstar Premium Gold Curler, $25; at Shu Uemura

Photo: Shu Uemura X Super Mario Bros
Shu Uemura super mario bros lipstick
Tint in Balm Lip Color

Tint in Balm Lip Color, $36; at Shu Uemura

Photo: Shu Uemura X Super Mario Bros
Shu Uemura super mario bros rouge
Rouge Unlimited Sheer Shine

Rouge Unlimited Sheer Shine, $36; at Shu Uemura

Photo: Shu Uemura X Super Mario Bros
Shu Uemura super mario eyeliner
Dual Stamp Eyeliner

Dual Stamp Eyeliner, $39; at Shu Uemura

Photo: Shu Uemura X Super Mario Bros

