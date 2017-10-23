9 Accessories That Always Look Good on Short Hair

As someone who gets her hair cut at a barbershop instead of the salon, I am well acquainted with the struggle that is looking for accessories that actually work for short hair. There are a lot of boxes to check off. For starters, they have to be cute, strong enough to grasp small strands and not feel like a cheesy Halloween headband.

And despite the fact that I once settled for a Party City crown, time has taught me that anyone with a pixie or bob has options. In fact, they’re the kind of options you can actually share with that friend who has waist-length hair. Get familiar with the 9 types of accessories we swear by below.