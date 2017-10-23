9 Accessories That Always Look Good on Short Hair

As someone who gets her hair cut at a barbershop instead of the salon, I am well acquainted with the struggle that is looking for accessories that actually work for short hair. There are a lot of boxes to check off. For starters, they have to be cute, strong enough to grasp small strands and not feel like a cheesy Halloween headband.
And despite the fact that I once settled for a Party City crown, time has taught me that anyone with a pixie or bob has options. In fact, they’re the kind of options you can actually share with that friend who has waist-length hair. Get familiar with the 9 types of accessories we swear by below.
Traditional Headband
It really doesn't get much easier than a headband that you can slide on and off your head. Plus, the more bling, the better!
Tasha Double Strand Headband, $35 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom
Headwrap
Headwraps are so much more than a way to disguise bad hair days. They can we wrapped and twisted into countless different shapes, making it one of the coolest ways to make a fashion statement. In 2017, there are a bevy of places to find bold and vibrant prints for your collection, including the Black-owned Fanm Djanm.
Fanm Djanm Rio Headwrap, $32 at Fanm Djanm
Photo:
Fanm Djanm
Accordion Headband
Whether you're in the middle of that grow-out stage or want to push your bangs away, an accordion headband is the quick and easy way to push everything to the middle of your head in a polished way.
ASOS Pack of 2 Accordion Headbands, $6 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
Beret
Berets are a stylish way to disguise bad hair days and when paired with an outfit, will made a major fashion statement. It's also one of the more versatile hair accessories, since you can wear it sideways, slouched or straight on.
Felt Beret, $29 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters
Hair Chain
With two small bobby pins at either side, an ornate hair chain can latch onto the shortest hair strands, adding a bit of pizazz to any head-to-toe ensemble. Besides, everyone deserves to feel (and look) like a queen.
Layered Chains Back Head Crown, $9.50 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
Hair Comb
Those with thicker hair can quickly jazz up their pixie with a hair comb. Although they're typically reserved for special occasions like weddings, we say...who cares? Wear it when the mood calls for it.
Petite Garden Crystal Hair Comb, $35 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom
Hair Crown
Not to be confused with your cheesy Halloween-themed one. These are a little more ornate, but a thin, circular chain that sits atop your head while the jewelry lays over the forehead. Now, this is something you save for a special occasion. (Pro-tip: Use a bobby pin or two for extra security.)
Have to be Jewel to be Kind Hair Crown, $6 at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal
Elastic Headband
When you just can't be bothered, an elastic headband will keep you from fussing with your hair. And if you're a gym rat, this is obviously a godsend. Keep it fun by investing in ones with cool logos and patterns.
Elastic Gucci Headband, $270 at Gucci
Photo:
Gucci
Baseball Cap
We're not sure who started the rumor that short-haired girls can't slay in a baseball cap, but in the simplest terms: they're wrong!
Ivy Park Baseball Cap, $25 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop