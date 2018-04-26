20 Under-$20 Sheer-Coverage Liquid Foundations for Spring

Although the remnants of winter are still being felt, we take solace in the fact that warm weather is on the *very* near horizon. And with a change in temperature comes the need to switch up our coverage plans. Although we don’t completely swear off fuller formulas this time of year, we do look for ones that at least feel lightweight and leave room for building whatever coverage we’re in the mood for.
Oh, and the ones with a small price tag are just icing on the cake. Although we wish all of these under-$20 brands carried expansive ranges, we think breathable liquid color is a great place to start. Take your pick.
Almay Smart Shade Anti-Aging Skintone Matching Makeup
Bead technology transforms the formula from a white film to your skin tone when blended in.
$6.99 at Ulta
Photo:
Almay
Lottie London Selfie Ready Medium Coverage Matte Foundation
This UK brand just landed at Ulta, and its most popular foundation is buildable for every level of coverage.
$7.99 at Ulta
Photo:
Lottie London
Maybelline Fit Me Dewy & Smooth Foundation
It's also infused with SPF 18 to give your skin a luminous, oil-free finish.
$7.99 at Maybelline
Photo:
Maybelline
Models Own Pro-Foundation Stick
This rich formula is also infused with primer for long wear and coverage on the go.
$4.99 at Ulta
Photo:
Models Own
EveryHue Tinted Medium-Coverage Moisturizer
This vitamin-infused tinted moisturizer offers the same type of coverage as a foundation with a satiny, smooth finish.
$18.99 at Target
Photo:
EveryHue Beauty
Haleys RE:SET Liquid Matte Foundation
In addition to coverage, your skin is also treated to a boost of antioxidants for protection against the elements.
$19.99 at Haleys Beauty
Photo:
Haleys Beauty
Hue Noir True Hues Flawless Finish Foundation
This lightweight, crease-resistant formula was created specifically for women of color.
$20 at Hue Noir
Photo:
Hue Noir
Neutrogena SkinClearing Complexion Perfector
The tinted moisturizer is made with salicylic acid so it can tackle breakouts under sheer coverage.
$8.49 at Neutrogena
Photo:
Neutrogena
NYX Total Control Drop Foundation
Use the drop applicator to apply the smallest bit of formula for sheer, breathable coverage.
$14 at NYX Cosmetics
Photo:
NYX Cosmetics
Physicians Formula The Healthy Foundation
This lightweight, medium-coverage foundation made with hyaluronic acid for added moisture.
$14.95 at Physicians Formula
Photo:
Physicians Formula
The Ordinary Serum Foundation
Your coverage won't feel thick or cakey due to this serum's very low viscosity.
$6.70 at The Ordinary
Photo:
The Ordinary
No7 Lift & Luminate Foundation
Infused with SPF so you don't have to sacrifice sun protection for coverage.
$10.29 at Walgreens
Photo:
No7
Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Cream 8-in-1 Skin Perfector
This SPF-infused BB cream brightens, hydrates, and evens out skin tone.
$8.99 at Maybelline
Photo:
Maybelline
Pacifica Ultra CC Cream Radiant Foundation
The color-correcting reflective minerals in this formula adjust to your own skin shade.
$18 at Pacifica Beauty
Photo:
Pacifica
SheaMoisture Weightless Shea Serum Foundation
Made with shea butter and vitamins A and E for coverage that also nourishes the skin.
$10.39 at SheaMoisture
Photo:
SheaMoisture
Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Concealer and Foundation
A water-resistant formula that won't melt off your face at the beach or pool.
$10 at Milani
Photo:
Milani
Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation
A matte, light-diffusing option for all of your spring and summer selfies.
$5.99 at Wet n Wild
Photo:
Wet n Wild
CoverGirl Healthy Elixir Foundation
The ultimate hydrator for dry skin that needs a helping of vitamins and sun protection.
$9.98 at Walmart
Photo:
CoverGirl
Mode Natural Skin High Performance Hydrating Foundation
Breathable coverage made with Napa chardonnay and wild blueberry for antioxidant benefits.
$20 at Mode Cosmetics
Photo:
Mode Natural
BH Naturally Flawless Liquid Foundation
This drugstore favorite was reformulated with hyaluronic acid to provide ample moisture to thirsty skin.
$8.99 at BH Cosmetics
Photo:
BH Cosmetics