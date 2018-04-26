StyleCaster
20 Under-$20 Sheer-Coverage Liquid Foundations for Spring

Photo: Allison Kahler

Although the remnants of winter are still being felt, we take solace in the fact that warm weather is on the *very* near horizon. And with a change in temperature comes the need to switch up our coverage plans. Although we don’t completely swear off fuller formulas this time of year, we do look for ones that at least feel lightweight and leave room for building whatever coverage we’re in the mood for.

Oh, and the ones with a small price tag are just icing on the cake. Although we wish all of these under-$20 brands carried expansive ranges, we think breathable liquid color is a great place to start. Take your pick.

STYLECASTER | 20 Under-$20 Sheer Coverage Foundations | Almay Smart Shade Anti-Aging Skintone Matching Makeup
Almay Smart Shade Anti-Aging Skintone Matching Makeup

Bead technology transforms the formula from a white film to your skin tone when blended in.

$6.99 at Ulta

Photo: Almay
STYLECASTER | 20 Under-$20 Sheer Coverage Foundations | Lottie London Selfie Ready Medium Coverage Matte Foundation
Lottie London Selfie Ready Medium Coverage Matte Foundation

This UK brand just landed at Ulta, and its most popular foundation is buildable for every level of coverage.

$7.99 at Ulta

Photo: Lottie London
STYLECASTER | 20 Under-$20 Sheer Coverage Foundations | Maybelline Fit Me Dewy & Smooth Foundation
Maybelline Fit Me Dewy & Smooth Foundation

It's also infused with SPF 18 to give your skin a luminous, oil-free finish.

$7.99 at Maybelline

Photo: Maybelline
STYLECASTER | 20 Under-$20 Sheer Coverage Foundations | Model's Own Pro-Foundation Stick
Models Own Pro-Foundation Stick

This rich formula is also infused with primer for long wear and coverage on the go.

$4.99 at Ulta

Photo: Models Own
STYLECASTER | 20 Under-$20 Sheer Coverage Foundations | EveryHue Tinted Medium Coverage Moisturizer
EveryHue Tinted Medium-Coverage Moisturizer

This vitamin-infused tinted moisturizer offers the same type of coverage as a foundation with a satiny, smooth finish.

$18.99 at Target

Photo: EveryHue Beauty
STYLECASTER | 20 Under-$20 Sheer Coverage Foundations | Haleys RE:SET Liquid Matte Foundation
Haleys RE:SET Liquid Matte Foundation

In addition to coverage, your skin is also treated to a boost of antioxidants for protection against the elements.

$19.99 at Haleys Beauty

Photo: Haleys Beauty
STYLECASTER | 20 Under-$20 Sheer Coverage Foundations |
Hue Noir True Hues Flawless Finish Foundation

This lightweight, crease-resistant formula was created specifically for women of color.

$20 at Hue Noir

Photo: Hue Noir
STYLECASTER | 20 Under-$20 Sheer Coverage Foundations | Neutrogena SkinClearing Complexion Perfector
Neutrogena SkinClearing Complexion Perfector

The tinted moisturizer is made with salicylic acid so it can tackle breakouts under sheer coverage.

$8.49 at Neutrogena

Photo: Neutrogena
STYLECASTER | 20 Under-$20 Sheer Coverage Foundations | NYX Total Control Drop Foundation
NYX Total Control Drop Foundation

Use the drop applicator to apply the smallest bit of formula for sheer, breathable coverage.

$14 at NYX Cosmetics

Photo: NYX Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | 20 Under-$20 Sheer Coverage Foundations | Physician's Formula The Healthy Foundation
Physicians Formula The Healthy Foundation

This lightweight, medium-coverage foundation made with hyaluronic acid for added moisture.

$14.95 at Physicians Formula

Photo: Physicians Formula
STYLECASTER | 20 Under-$20 Sheer Coverage Foundations | The Ordinary Serum Foundation
The Ordinary Serum Foundation

Your coverage won't feel thick or cakey due to this serum's very low viscosity.

$6.70 at The Ordinary

Photo: The Ordinary
STYLECASTER | 20 Under-$20 Sheer Coverage Foundations | No7 Lift & Luminate Foundation
No7 Lift & Luminate Foundation

Infused with SPF so you don't have to sacrifice sun protection for coverage.

$10.29 at Walgreens

Photo: No7
STYLECASTER | 20 Under-$20 Sheer Coverage Foundations | Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Cream 8-In-1 Skin Perfector
Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Cream 8-in-1 Skin Perfector

This SPF-infused BB cream brightens, hydrates, and evens out skin tone.

$8.99 at Maybelline

Photo: Maybelline
STYLECASTER | 20 Under-$20 Sheer Coverage Foundations | Pacifica Ultra CC Cream Radiant Foundation
Pacifica Ultra CC Cream Radiant Foundation

The color-correcting reflective minerals in this formula adjust to your own skin shade.

$18 at Pacifica Beauty

Photo: Pacifica
STYLECASTER | 20 Under-$20 Sheer Coverage Foundations | SheaMoisture Weightless Shea Serum Foundation
SheaMoisture Weightless Shea Serum Foundation

Made with shea butter and vitamins A and E for coverage that also nourishes the skin.

$10.39 at SheaMoisture

Photo: SheaMoisture
STYLECASTER | 20 Under-$20 Sheer Coverage Foundations | Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Concealer and Foundation
Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Concealer and Foundation

A water-resistant formula that won't melt off your face at the beach or pool.

$10 at Milani

Photo: Milani
STYLECASTER | 20 Under-$20 Sheer Coverage Foundations | Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation
Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation

A matte, light-diffusing option for all of your spring and summer selfies.

$5.99 at Wet n Wild

Photo: Wet n Wild
STYLECASTER | 20 Under-$20 Sheer Coverage Foundations | CoverGirl Healthy Elixir Foundation
CoverGirl Healthy Elixir Foundation

The ultimate hydrator for dry skin that needs a helping of vitamins and sun protection.

$9.98 at Walmart

Photo: CoverGirl
STYLECASTER | 20 Under-$20 Sheer Coverage Foundations | Mode Natural Skin High Performance Hydrating Foundation
Mode Natural Skin High Performance Hydrating Foundation

Breathable coverage made with Napa chardonnay and wild blueberry for antioxidant benefits.

$20 at Mode Cosmetics

Photo: Mode Natural
STYLECASTER | 20 Under-$20 Sheer Coverage Foundations |
BH Naturally Flawless Liquid Foundation

This drugstore favorite was reformulated with hyaluronic acid to provide ample moisture to thirsty skin.

$8.99 at BH Cosmetics

Photo: BH Cosmetics

