Shailene Woodley Dyed Her Hair Jet-Black and Added Chic, Choppy Bangs

Spring might be around the corner, but for Shailene Woodley, the dark days are only getting started. A week after she ditched her signature bronze-blonde locks for a deep, dark brown, the 26-year-old went even darker with pitch-black, onyx hair—and she added bangs for good measure.

The “Divergent” actress debuted her new ‘do at the Made Up Stories launch dinner in Los Angeles. There, Woodley was photographed with stick-straight, jet-black hair, which she wore in front of her shoulders and paired with a classic black blazer and white t-shirt. Judging from the hair’s lob-like length, Woodley also appears to have done a mild chop to her once-long tresses.

Woodley’s hair debut comes a week after she posted an Instagram of her with medium-brown hair, announcing her return to “Big Little Lies” season two. Though Woodley’s character, Jane, sports the actress’s usual mousy-brown hair, fans are confident that her new jet-black hair is for the second season, signifying a darker turn for the character.

JANES BACK. #letsdothis #BLL2 A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on Mar 15, 2018 at 6:54pm PDT

Whatever the reason one thing is for sure: Whether a brunette or a blonde, with or without bangs, Woodley can rock any haircut.