See Shailene Woodley’s Epic Makeover For Her New Movie, ‘Adrift’

See Shailene Woodley’s Epic Makeover For Her New Movie, ‘Adrift’

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Shailene Woodley posted pics of her gruesome makeover for her new movie on Instagram—and we’re lowkey obsessed with this gory look. [PopSugar]

WTF: Women are shoving glitter up their vaginas for the weirdest—not to mention the most nonsensical—reason ever. [Cosmo AU]

Lauren Conrad’s baby boy is finally here, and you’ll absolutely love his name. [USA Today]

You *have* to watch this model’s legendary takedown of a man who body-shamed her on an airplane. [Refinery29]

MORE: Kaley Cuoco Just Dyed Her Hair Icy Silver, and We’re Obsessed

What will be the next millennial pink trend, you ask? This chef is bringing rosé to your Alfredo sauce. [Bustle]

A new photo may prove that Amelia Earhart initially survived her last flight, and the Internet is freaking out. [People]

Kesha released new music for the first time in four years. [Cosmo]

Ryan Reynolds gave the most hilarious breakup advice to a teen on Twitter, and we can’t stop laughing. [HuffPo]

Andrew Garfield said he’s “a gay man right not, just without the physical act”—yeah, we’re going to need an explanation for that. [BuzzFeed]

MORE: Blac Chyna Is Lawyering Up After Rob Kardashian Retaliates with Revenge Porn

Cara Delevingne has us feeling the cyborg look in her cover photo for British GQ. [GQ UK]

Bite Beauty launched the craziest collection of neon lipsticks that are so bright we kind of hope they glow in the dark. [Teen Vogue]

This social justice brand is selling pink lipstick in support of Planned Parenthood. [Elle UK]

Lush’s new packaging is literal trash (in a good way). [Allure]

