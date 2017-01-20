10 Lip Treatments That Will Cure Severe Chapped Lips by Tomorrow

‘Tis the season to have dry, chapped lips, and feel like the life is being sucked from your mouth every time you talk. Yay for winter! And if your lips are sea-sponge dry right now, you know that a swipe of fruity lip balm or a supposedly hydrating lip oil isn’t gonna cut it when it comes to cracks and flakes. Because to get smooth, buttery lips, you need to ditch that cute little cherry lip salve you keep in your clutch and pull out the big guns (don’t worry—they’re actually quite small).

So we found the best lip treatments on the market that work to penetrate and repair the skin barrier on your lips as soon as you swipe them on at night, meaning you’ll actually wake up with soft, flake-free lips that won’t crack open as soon as you smile. And no, none of them will cost you a week’s worth of rent money, either. Keep reading to see our favorites, and then rescue your lips tonight!