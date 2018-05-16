Serena Williams Uses This Drugstore Mascara to Fill in Her Eyebrows

As a professional tennis player, Serena Williams‘s signature look is a bare face with a touch of waterproof eyeliner. But make no mistake: The woman is no beauty novice. Though her full-glam days are far and few between, the 36-year-old—who has a makeup line on the way—is full of beauty hacks, and now, she’s passing her wisdom down to us plebes.

In an interview with The New York Times, Williams revealed the low- and high-end products that she wears by. And though not all of them are surprising (she cited Kat Von D’s and Nars’s concealers as her go-to), one in particular caught our eye: L’Oréal Voluminous Mascara. But it wasn’t the product’s affordability (it retails for around $5 at most drugstores) or long list of celebrity devotees (Kim Kardashian and Ashley Graham are also fans) that appealed to us, it was how Williams uses it.

Though the athlete’s go-to eyebrow pencil is from Anastasia Beverly Hills, she sometimes, like all of us, forgets to pack it in her makeup bag. So, to keep her brows looking flawless, Williams reaches for her next best option, L’Oréal’s mascara, which she uses to fill in her brows. Because mascara can look a little dark, she mixes in some concealer to lighten up the formula, and voilà!

“My brows, I sometimes just let them go, but I also have the Anastasia brow pencil, which is the best. But the other day, I didn’t have my brow pencil with me, and I just used my mascara on my brows. If it gets too dark, I’ll put a little concealer on there,” Williams said.

So, the next time that you’re without your favorite eyebrow pencil, take a page from Williams and mix your mascara with your concealer for flawless-looking brows. Thanks for the tip, Serena.