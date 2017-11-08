Serena Williams Chopped Her Hair into a Killer, Razor-Sharp Lob

There’s no question that Serena Williams is a queen on the tennis court. Now, with her new crazy-sharp lob, she’s a force to be reckoned with in the hair game, too. On Monday, the 36-year-old athlete-turned-fashion designer debuted the sleekest shoulder-length lob that has us heading to the salon immediately to replicate her cut.

Williams showed off her new ‘do on an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” where she talked about social media’s profound influence on business. And though Williams looked super put-together as she gabbed about all things internet, what our eyes were really focused on was her fresh chop: a smooth, middle-parted lob that falls right below her shoulders. Williams paired her look with a curve-hugging black-and-blue dress with geometrical shapes, complementing her new cut.

This morning with bae @serenawilliams 💜❤️💙💕 @vernonfrancois on hair. A post shared by Renny Vasquez (@rennyvasquez) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

The tennis player’s chop is the work of celebrity hairstylist, Venon Francois, who has also worked with stars like Solange, Lupita Nyong’o, and Ruth Negga. Before the show, Francois shared his own photo of Williams’s hair. In the photo, Williams stands in a power pose as her pin-straight lob grabs all the attention.

Happy #monday from @serenawilliams @rennyvasquez and me #nyc #cnbc P.s I spent 4hr in the dentist on Friday that’s why you are only getting half a 😀 A post shared by Vernon François (@vernonfrancois) on Nov 6, 2017 at 5:30am PST

This isn’t the first time Williams’s hair has caught our eye. In October—a few weeks before giving birth to her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr—Williams made her post-pregnancy Instagram debut flaunting a set of bad-ass waist-length braids. Now, with her razor-sharp lob, we’re sensing a major hair chameleon in the making.