Serena Williams Dyed Her Hair Honey-Blonde, and We’re Drooling

It’s proven that Serena Williams is a boss on the tennis court, but with her recent slay-worthy hair changes (a pin-straight bob, waist-length braids), she’s proving to be a a force in the beauty game, too. Her new honey-blonde highlights are only strengthening that argument.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old athlete said sayonara to her trademark dark-brown locks and hello to glossy honey-blonde tresses. In an Instagram debuting her fresh dye job, Williams showed off her lightened locks, which she wore in shiny loose curls that fell right above her waist. She paired her hair with a cool motorcycle jacket, skinny jeans, and a boss-like expression. (As expected.) “I needed a change,” she wrote in the caption.

I needed a change A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 20, 2017 at 6:38am PST

Williams has had one heck of a year. In November, she tied the knot to Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, in a star-studded ceremony attended by stars like Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian. Two months before that, she welcomed her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia.

Now, with her new dye job, Williams seems to be on top of the world. Can’t wait to see what 2018 brings for her.