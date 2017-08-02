StyleCaster
The 7 Best Beauty Products to Shop at Sephora in August

What's hot
Photo: ImaxTree

In theory, we should hate August. We mean, it’s hot as hell, the humidity has reached its peak, and it’s a buzzkill of a reminder that weekend getaways and summer Fridays are coming to an end. But instead of going into mourning on July 31, there was literally only one thing the beauty obsessed of the world could think about: The start of any damn month, no matter how shitty it may be, means that Sephora has just unloaded it’s brand-spanking-new arrivals.

Yup, Sephora’s newest, August beauty products are officially here, and they’re so damn good that we could seriously give two shits about our end-of-summer woes. And lest we leave you to sort through the epic, albeit massive, selection of new skin-care, makeup, and hair products, we sifted through every new arrival to scope out the seven products you can’t pass up on—all of which are under $20 (go, ahead, pinch yourself; you aren’t dreaming). See all seven of our picks, ahead, including a frizz-taming serum from Kiehl’s and a caramel-scented lip balm from Fresh. And while you’re at it, take note to check this space next month for our September favorites.

1 of 8
New at Sephora under $20-Kiehl's Silk Groom Serum
Kiehl's Silk Groom Serum

Kiehl's Silk Groom Serum, $18; at Sephora

Photo: Kiehl's
New at Sephora under $20-Sephora Collection Clay Mask
Sephora Collection Clay Mask

Sephora Collection Clay Mask, $8; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora Collection
New at Sephora under $20-Fresh Sugar Lip Caramel Hydrating Balm
Fresh Sugar Lip Caramel Hydrating Balm

Fresh Sugar Lip Caramel Hydrating Balm, $18; at Sephora

Photo: Fresh
New at Sephora under $20-Amika Keep Your Color Conditioner
Amika Keep Your Color Conditioner

Amika Keep Your Color Conditioner, $19; at Sephora

Photo: Amika
New at Sephora under $20-Benefit Cosmetics Hide & Sheen Concealer and Highlighter Duo
Benefit Cosmetics Hide & Sheen Concealer and Highlighter Duo

Benefit Cosmetics Hide & Sheen Concealer and Highlighter Duo, $14; at Sephora  

Photo: Benefit Cosmetics
New at Sephora under $20-Marc Jacobs Beauty Reinvented Lip Duo
Marc Jacobs Beauty Reinvented Lip Duo

Marc Jacobs Beauty Reinvented Lip Duo, $20; at Sephora

Photo: Marc Jacobs
New at Sephora under $20-Peace Out Acne Healing Dots
Peace Out Acne Healing Dots

Peace Out Acne Healing Dots, $19; at Sephora

Photo: Peace Out
New at Sephora under $20-pretty face makeup
Photo: ImaxTree

