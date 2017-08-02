The 7 Best Beauty Products to Shop at Sephora in August

In theory, we should hate August. We mean, it’s hot as hell, the humidity has reached its peak, and it’s a buzzkill of a reminder that weekend getaways and summer Fridays are coming to an end. But instead of going into mourning on July 31, there was literally only one thing the beauty obsessed of the world could think about: The start of any damn month, no matter how shitty it may be, means that Sephora has just unloaded it’s brand-spanking-new arrivals.

Yup, Sephora’s newest, August beauty products are officially here, and they’re so damn good that we could seriously give two shits about our end-of-summer woes. And lest we leave you to sort through the epic, albeit massive, selection of new skin-care, makeup, and hair products, we sifted through every new arrival to scope out the seven products you can’t pass up on—all of which are under $20 (go, ahead, pinch yourself; you aren’t dreaming). See all seven of our picks, ahead, including a frizz-taming serum from Kiehl’s and a caramel-scented lip balm from Fresh. And while you’re at it, take note to check this space next month for our September favorites.