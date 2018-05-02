Sephora Just Unveiled a Game-Changing, In-Store Perk for Shoppers

Sephora stores carry a number of perks, including but not limited to, custom makeovers, personal one-on-ones and Beauty Studio classes. But none have garnered more excitement than its most recent inclusion of the PERK Hydrating Facial (I mean, how perfect is that name?!), an exclusive skin-care treatment in partnership with The HydraFacial Company.

The premium 30-minute service, utilized by fancy technology, happens in a couple steps. To start, a certified Sephora consultant uses a “Moisture Meter” to measure hydration levels and determine your skin type. Next, all makeup and debris is removed with a cleanser, followed by the actual treatment, which is split into two parts.

First, according to a press release, “a nourishing solution that exfoliates the skin, revealing a smoother, more even surface. The specialized cleansing tip acts as a vacuum to suction impurities from the skin. The patented roller-flex technology deeply cleans while prepping for the delivery of step two.”

Step two is a hydrating and brightening serum, delivered to the skin by the PERK machine. Afterwards, the consultant will apply an eye cream and moisturizer to preserve and amplify the benefits of the treatment. They’ll also provide a personalized digital skin-care guide that includes product recommendations and application tips, all of which can be conveniently emailed to the customer.

And according to Cosmopolitan, you can see all of the facial debris vacuumed from your face in a jar. We’re both disgusted and intrigued. (See a full explainer of the treatment above.)

Of course, there are a few caveats to the new PERK program. For starters, it’s only available in 100 stores across the U.S. and so far, no announcements have been made to expand beyond that. It’s also not completely free; you’ll have to make a purchase of at least $75 before experiencing the complimentary treatment which you can schedule online at Sephora.com, through the Sephora app or by calling the store. And there’s always the option of a walk-in appointment.

While the $75 minimum may be a lot for some, we’d say this is a damn good deal, considering the cost of facials at traditional spas. Kudos to Sephora for demystifying the facial experience and making it more accessible. Learn more about the program over at Sephora’s website.